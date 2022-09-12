ajc logo
One Chatham? TSPLOST project list includes $10.2 million for ambiguous 'contingency fund'

Credit: Will Peebles

Credit: Will Peebles

By Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
23 minutes ago

Listed among the 64 transportation-related projects to be funded by the proposed Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or TPLOST, is "One Chatham" at $10.2 million.

One Chatham is not a street or a bridge or the address of a property to be purchased as part of a larger project. One Chatham is an initiative, devised by Chatham Chairman Chester Ellis as a contingency fund for projects that may need extra cash in the future.

As Ellis described One Chatham at its launch in June 2021, the initiative is meant to "make sure that we are good stewards of the resources that the citizens of Chatham County have given us to work with."

Credit: Will Peebles

Credit: Will Peebles

Ask Ellis to specify the projects that One Chatham's $10.2 allocation will go toward should the 1% sales tax gain voter approval on Nov. 8, and he can't. Nobody else can either.

Ellis says that will come later, once other municipalities seek partnerships for multi-jurisdictional projects.

Ellis said the tax money slated to fund the TSPLOST arm of One Chatham is meant to encourage municipalities to work together on shared transportation and drainage projects.

And he said there's no way of knowing what those projects will be until they come up.

"That's the gap that One Chatham fits in, so that we work together to get the project completed," Ellis said.

The absence of details means voters will be asked to vote on the tax without knowing where approximately 2.5% of the estimated $500 million total  — previously $420 million, adjusted for inflation — TSPLOST package is going.

Of the other 63 projects, some already involve collaboration between local governments, such as the Interstate 95 interchange at the airport and Benton Boulevard and Quacco Road widenings in West Chatham.

Where One Chatham fits in TSPLOST

Credit: Will Peebles

Credit: Will Peebles

For the most part, Chatham County residents get a picture of what transportation projects they'd be voting for or against in the November TSPLOST referendum.

TSPLOST is a 1% tax is meant to serve as a revenue source for Georgia municipalities to fund various transportation-related capital improvement projects, such as roadwork, bridges, pedestrian and bike trails and public transportation. Approval of the TSPLOST referendum would increase Chatham's sales tax on most goods and services from 7% to 8%, starting Jan. 1, 2023.

Earlier this year all Chatham County municipalities submitted project lists and signed agreements to participate in TSPLOST should it pass.

All the municipalities have compiled their lists, citing where the estimated $500 million in collections would go.

Each city listed the roadways and other projects in need of improvement, as well as the anticipated costs of those projects: the Truman Parkway, the U.S. 17 corridor, drainage solutions — a wide gamut of transportation projects and their descriptions.

The county’s list is no different - until the One Chatham line item. It bears no descriptions of work, no road improvements, nothing in the way of explaining what One Chatham is, just that $10.2 million in taxpayer dollars would go towards funding it.

How the county 'sells' TSPLOST to voters

Since no municipalities can advertise TSPLOST by law, the Savannah Chamber of Commerce takes up the mantle of "campaigning" for the item on the November ballot.

Chamber President and CEO Bill Hubbard said he considers One Chatham to be a small part of TSPLOST, and sees it as "what businesses do."

"If you look at it from a line item point of view, it's only $10 million out of $430 [million]. So that's not the lion's share of this thing," Hubbard said.

Hubbard said One Chatham is a flexible fund, able to be used for projects that may exceed estimates down the line.

"If you misjudge something, you've got a contingency to handle it. And as long as those contingencies are small, in the scope of the project, I think that's very sensible. That's business budgeting," Hubbard said. "That's what businesses do all the time."

Will Peebles is the City Council and County Commission reporter for Savannah Morning News, covering local Savannah and Chatham County decisions. He can be reached at wpeebles@savannahnow.com or on Twitter @willpeeblesSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: One Chatham? TSPLOST project list includes $10.2 million for ambiguous 'contingency fund'

