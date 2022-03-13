Hamburger icon
On the march again - Tybee Irish Heritage Parade breezes across the island

Credit: Casey Jones/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Casey Jones/Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Adam Van Brimmer, Savannah Morning News
55 minutes ago

The 2022 Tybee Irish Heritage Parade was no day at the beach. Gusting winds and falling temperatures did nothing to dampen the festive atmosphere, however, as thousands of revelers lined Butler Avenue and Tybrisa Street to cheer the parade's return after a COVID-forced hiatus.

Winds hit 35 mph, forcing the parade committee's Flags of Ireland unit to match with small Ireland flags instead of the large banner bearing the names of the nation's counties. Meanwhile, temperatures dropped from the mid-60s into the low-50s between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., leading to a quick post-parade exodus.

The weather is forecast to improve for Thursday's Savannah St. Patrick's Day parade. As of 11 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service was calling for sunny skies and a high temperature of 74 degrees for March 17.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: On the march again - Tybee Irish Heritage Parade breezes across the island

