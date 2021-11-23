'O Holy Night': Candlelight concert, St. Vincent's chorus reach milestone at Cathedral

The top girls were named to Les Chanteurs (French for the singers) and the others were chosen for The Chorale, or as nicknamed by Willoughby and others: “Schreck’s Rejects.” She and her best friend were part of the latter group.

Willoughby said Les Chanteurs performed for all the “la de dahs,” like the reception for the St. Patrick’s Day grand marshal and other special occasions. Meanwhile, The Chorale sang for less than glamourous events at Oglethorpe Mall and other places, Willoughby said.

But at Christmas, the groups combined for a special occasion — the Candlelight Concert at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist (now the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist), an event that is usually standing room only. This year's event is planned for 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Cathedral.

Willoughby sang in that first concert 50 years ago this December.

“I remember it being so beautiful and solemn as we processed one by one into the Cathedral in complete darkness,” Willoughby recalled. “We each held a lit candle singing a cappella, ‘O Come, O Come Emmanuel.’ As we slowly took our place on the altar, the Cathedral grew brighter and brighter by candlelight as both choruses came together.”

This year Willoughby will join her SVA alum daughters — Mary Wright, Catherine Sauers and Caroline Fender — and sing at the program’s end.

Credit: Courtesy of Helen Fogarty Willoughby

Patty Schreck

Noted vocalist Kim Polote, who was the 2001 Gold Medalist in The American Traditions Competition, is also an SVA graduate. She said the Candlelight Concert is dear to her heart. This year, however, will be bittersweet because it will be the first one without her friend, the late Sister Jude Walsh, who was an SVA institution.

“I miss her terribly,” Polote said, pointing out that she would “be remiss in not thanking our matriarch of music, Mrs. Patty Barragan Schreck, who began this treasured tradition. As a soloist, singing for our candlelight concerts put the focus of my gift that God gave me in proper perspective to honor the gift that God gave of us — to save us all. When singing, I think of those foundational truths that were nurtured during my days at SVA.”

Schreck started playing the Cathedral organ and teaching music at SVA in 1946 shortly after she graduated from SVA. In 1981, when she celebrated 35 years with SVA and the Cathedral, Shreck recalled how she began her career.

Credit: Courtesy of St. Vincent's Academy

“It was V.E. Day,” she said. “Bishop O’Hara called for St. Vincent’s to come to church for a prayer service and thanksgiving for the end of the war. When it came time for the congregation to sing ‘The Star Spangled Banner,’ Sister Gilbert, who usually played the organ, didn’t have sheet music for that piece.”

Sister Gilbert’s words at that time: “Sit down, Patty, you’re going to play the organ,” Schreck recalled. “I played while Sister Gilbert pushed the buttons. Thank God I have the talent to play by ear and note.”

Bernadette Winters

Bernadette Winters was named music director 27 years ago and offered a bit of SVA musical history.

The SVA Chorus (Les Chanteurs and The Chorale) was established by Schreck in 1960, she explained.

“Previous to that, the SVA Glee Club was made up of all students in the school and directed by Patty Schreck's sister (Sister Fidelis) with Patty as accompanist.

Schreck started the Candlelight Concert in 1971 at the request of the Rev. Kevin Boland, who was rector of the Cathedral and is now bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Savannah.

More: Bishop Emeritus Boland celebrates 60 years as priest

“He asked her to have the chorus do a Christmas concert in the Cathedral,” she said. Traditionally, the concert is held on the first Sunday in December and is the official start of the Christmas season for many Savannahians, Winters said.

Credit: Stephen Berend/Savannah Morning News

The Chorus that performs this concert is made up of 76 students of all grade levels from 9 to 12, Winters said.

Prior to COVID, the group sang throughout the city during the holidays. During the weeks before St. Patick’s Day, the singers performed for civic groups, nursing homes and private events.

“We generally average about 10 performances during holiday times and about 15 during St. Patrick’s Day,” Winters estimated. “We hope that by next year we can continue our ministry to again bring joy to the community. We always go out to Mercy Convent — the retirement community of the Sisters of Mercy, who founded St Vincent's Academy in 1945. The girls love singing for the sisters, many of whom taught at St Vincent's over the years.”

If you go What: 50th Candlelight Concert performed by the St. Vincent’s Chorus When: 7 p.m. Dec. 5 Where: The Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist, 222 Harris St., at Abercorn. Option: Livestreamed via WTOC-TV and again on Christmas morning

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 'O Holy Night': Candlelight concert, St. Vincent's chorus reach milestone at Cathedral