Nurse practitioner at Chatham County jail arrested for stealing former inmate’s medication

Credit: , Steve Bisson/Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
Feb 17, 2023

A nurse practitioner employed by the Chatham County Detention Center’s private healthcare provider, Correct Health, was arrested Friday for stealing a former inmate’s prescription medications.

According to a Chatham County Sheriff's Office news release, the CCSO K9 Unit conducted a free air sniff of the employee parking area at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday, during which Deputy K9 Petra gave a positive (sit) on a white Lexus SUV owned by Quyen Nguyen. Nguyen was employed as a nurse practitioner with Correct Health, the private medical company contracted for health care services at the Chatham County jail.

After an explanation of procedures, CCDC employees searched Nguyen’s vehicle, during which a former inmate’s prescription medications were found. Nguyen was arrested and booked into the Chatham County Detention Center for theft by taking, interference with government property-theft of government property, and theft of medical products.

Sheriff John Wilcher was quoted in the press release, “The implementation of these types of security protocols ensures the safety and wellbeing of the CCSO staff, inmates and our community. I have zero tolerance for this type of criminal activity.”

CCSO's public information officer Parla Parker said she did not have any more information than provided in the press release, including the inmate and the type of prescriptions Nguyen allegedly stole. It is unclear whether CCSO staff were tipped off or had suspicions about Nguyen, or if these types of inspections occur regularly.

Questions about Nguyen’s employment history were directed to Shawn Wood, health services administrator for Correct Health. Wood has not yet responded.

This is a developing story.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Nurse practitioner at Chatham County jail arrested for stealing former inmate’s medication

