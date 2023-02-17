Nurse practitioner at Chatham County jail arrested for stealing former inmate’s medication

According to a Chatham County Sheriff's Office news release, the CCSO K9 Unit conducted a free air sniff of the employee parking area at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday, during which Deputy K9 Petra gave a positive (sit) on a white Lexus SUV owned by Quyen Nguyen. Nguyen was employed as a nurse practitioner with Correct Health, the private medical company contracted for health care services at the Chatham County jail.

After an explanation of procedures, CCDC employees searched Nguyen’s vehicle, during which a former inmate’s prescription medications were found. Nguyen was arrested and booked into the Chatham County Detention Center for theft by taking, interference with government property-theft of government property, and theft of medical products.