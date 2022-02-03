No plans? Here are the Super Museum Sunday events in Savannah happening this weekend

The bus tours will begin at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., & 3 p.m. and will last for two hours. To book a bus tour, register in advance at SCAD’s website. The SCAD Museum of Art offers complimentary admission to its facilities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit scadmoa.org.

Telfair Museums

From noon to 4 p.m., families will be able to enjoy free admission at any of the museums in the area: the Jepson Center, Telfair Academy, and the Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters.

At the Jepson Center, children can attend free art-making activities and workshops.

As part of its 2022 PULSE Art + Technology Festival lineup, Telfair Museums is currently showing Chul-Hyun Ahn's solo exhibition "Beyond". The exhibition features geometric lighting sculptures that reflect themes of infinite space. Complementing Ahn's exhibition is "Beyond: Light, Color, and Illusion", a set which features artists' installations that explore light, space, and illusion in various artistic forms.

Both exhibitions are located at the Jepson Center.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Telfair Museums also celebrates its recent acquisition of lithographs from the Brandywine Workshop. “Contemporary Spotlight: New Acquisitions from the Brandywine Workshop” features work from 13 artists who specialize in printmaking to expand visitors’ perspectives on how art is created. The exhibition will be presented by artist Halima Taha on Thursday February 3 at 6 pm. Visitors can experience the installations at the Jepson Center.

To make the most of your visit, arrive at the Telfair museums early. For more information, visit telfair.org.

Savannah African Art Museum

The Savannah African Art Museum will offer free self-guided tours from noon to 4 p.m.

Families can also visit the museum’s newest exhibit, “Culture, Currency, and Continuity: The Significance of Cowrie Shells in African Art”, which opened on Feb. 2. The exhibit informs visitors about the presence and versatility of cowrie shells in Africa and its art forms. It will remain open until January 2023.

Credit: Provided photo Credit: Provided photo

COVID-19 precautions are in place at the museum and masks are required. For more information, visit savannahafricanartmuseum.org.

Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum

The Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum offers a wide array of free online exhibits for visitors. One exhibit, “A Thirst for Learning: The History of the West Broad Street School, 1873-1962”, delves into the history of one of the oldest public schools for black students in Savannah.

For more information, visit shipsofthesea.org.

Looking to get off the beaten path? Here's another option.

The Drive Thru Art Box at Green Truck Pub

Since Dec. 2021, the Drive Thru Art Box has presented their latest gallery: Jon Witzky and Samantha Mack’s art collaboration “A Conversation in Color”.

Each night, one artist will alter their respective piece, whether it is in color or light quality, while the other is away. Through this, Witzky and Mack engage in a conversation that takes interesting turns along the way.

Credit: Courtesy of Sulfur Studios Credit: Courtesy of Sulfur Studios

“A Conversation in Color” closes on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The Drive Thru Art Box is located in The Green Truck Pub parking lot at 2430 Habersham St.

For more information, visit sulfurstudios.org/drivethruart.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: No plans? Here are the Super Museum Sunday events in Savannah happening this weekend