No Clydesdales but a record number of floats and bagpipers for St. Patrick’s Day parade

A longer parade doesn't mean a long afternoon. According to Norris, the parade committee's adjutant staff - the logistics wizards behind the parade - have targeted 2:45 p.m. for the parade's finish in front of the viewing stand at Bull and Liberty streets.

Those on the lookout for the famed Budweiser Clydesdales will have to wait a year. The majestic horses and the iconic beer wagon are scheduled to appear for the 200th anniversary parade in 2024.

