Newly commissioned U.S. Navy ship, USS Savannah, arrives at homeport in San Diego

Savannah will be homeported in San Diego with sister ships USS Coronado (LCS 4), USS Jackson (LCS 6), USS Montgomery (LCS 8), USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), USS Omaha (LCS 12), USS Manchester (LCS 14), USS Tulsa (LCS 16), USS Charleston (LCS 18), and USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), USS Kansas City (LCS 22), USS Oakland (LCS 24), and USS Mobile (LCS 26).

“I am happy to welcome USS SAVANNAH to the San Diego waterfront” said Capt. Jack Fay, commodore of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron (LCSRON) 1. “The crew of Savannah worked hard to get to this point and I look forward to seeing them operate in the Fleet.”

Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vance Hand/Released Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vance Hand/Released

Savannah is the 14th of the Independence-variant LCS to join the fleet. LCS 28 is the sixth ship to be named in honor of the city of Savannah. The first was a coastal galley that provided harbor defense for the port of Savannah, 1799-1802. The second USS Savannah, a frigate, served as the flagship of the Pacific Squadron and then served in the Brazil Squadrons and Home Squadrons, 1844-1862.

The third USS Savannah (AS 8) was launched in 1899 as the German commercial freighter, Saxonia. Seized in Seattle, Washington, upon the outbreak of World War I, the freighter was converted to a submarine tender and supported submarine squadrons in both the Atlantic and Pacific, 1917-1926. The fourth USS Savannah (CL 42) was a Brooklyn-class light cruiser commissioned in 1938. The warship served through the entire Mediterranean campaign, receiving three battle stars for service before decommissioning in 1945.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The fifth USS Savannah (AOR 4) was a Wichita-class replenishment oiler commissioned in 1970. AOR 4 earned one battle star and a Meritorious Unit Commendation for service in the Vietnam War. The oiler provided underway replenishment services in the Atlantic and Indian oceans until decommissioning in 1995.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Newly commissioned U.S. Navy ship, USS Savannah, arrives at homeport in San Diego