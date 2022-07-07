New Islands Expressway bridge over Wilmington River to open, second span work to begin

"This new traffic configuration will allow continuous traffic flow, no longer hindered by maritime traffic," a GDOT email alert reads.

Construction of the second span is expected to last another two years, according to GDOT.

Work to replace the Varnedoe bridge began in 2018, and has proven costly and dangerous.

Parts of the construction began sinking into the riverbed, delaying work by a year. To fix the issue, the bridge's off-ramp had to be extended, interfering with the entrance to a nearby subdivision, Causton Bluff.

Construction has also hindered sightlines at the entrance to The Bluff, a riverfront subdivision across the street from Causton Bluff. Both neighborhoods have suffered accidents, sending residents to the hospital and prompting community-wide movement to get the traffic issues addressed.

But, there has been little done to improve traffic and slow down the flow of commuters, primarily those who live on the Islands and work in Savannah. No plans have been made for a traffic signal, but turn lanes will be added to both neighborhoods in the future.

The Chatham County Police, which patrols that area, said they are monitoring the construction zone closely, as it creates unsafe driving conditions.

