Credit: Courtesy of Savannah JEA
“Beloved: Children of the Holocaust” is a documentary about the artistic journey of Mary Burkett, an untrained artist, who was inspired to draw a picture of a boy she found online, a boy who turned out to be Hersch Goldberg, a 5- year-old killed in the gas chambers at Auschwitz.
Hersch was the first of what would become a collection of 27 “beloved children” who have now inspired millions across the globe with their message of love and tolerance. Mary Burkett will be speaking following the screening.
IF YOU GO
What: Documentary screening of 'Beloved: Children of the Holocaust'
When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Savannah Jewish Educational Alliance, 5111 Abercorn St.
Cost: Free
Info: savannahjea.org
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: New documentary at Savannah JEA looks at artist inspired by 'beloved children' of Holocaust