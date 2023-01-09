BreakingNews
Appointed Atlanta school board member sworn in to fill vacant seat
New documentary at Savannah JEA looks at artist inspired by 'beloved children' of Holocaust

Savannah Morning News
By Savannah Morning News
44 minutes ago

“Beloved: Children of the Holocaust” is a documentary about the artistic journey of Mary Burkett, an untrained artist, who was inspired to draw a picture of a boy she found online, a boy who turned out to be Hersch Goldberg, a 5- year-old killed in the gas chambers at Auschwitz.

Hersch was the first of what would become a collection of 27 “beloved children” who have now inspired millions across the globe with their message of love and tolerance. Mary Burkett will be speaking following the screening.

IF YOU GO

What: Documentary screening of 'Beloved: Children of the Holocaust'

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Savannah Jewish Educational Alliance, 5111 Abercorn St.

Cost: Free

Info: savannahjea.org

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News:

One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
