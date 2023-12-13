New city partnership aims to advance fair housing in Savannah

The Federal Fair Housing Act prevents discrimination in housing based on factors such as race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status and disability, according the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Fair housing enforcement is a goal in Savannah

A city report from 2017 listed fair housing education and enforcement efforts as a "fair housing goal."

Savannah is a HUD entitlement community, and the department requires municipalities receiving federal grants to engage in fair housing planning. The new city partnership was created as part of the city's compliance with those regulations, Reid said.

Slagowitz Law is a local law firm that focuses on tenants' rights law, said founder Alison Slagowitz. Slagowitz has background in fair housing preceding the founding of the firm through her work with Georgia Legal Services Program, she said.

The Fair Housing Council is a local nonprofit organization that takes a variety of measures to advance fair housing including investigating discrimination claims and education outreach. In this new city partnership, the group will focus on the education element.

The group plans to do education for the general public on what fair housing is, but also conduct trainings with housing providers on fair housing compliance, said Wayne Dawson, executive director of the Fair Housing Council.

"People have to know what their rights are in order to pursue some type of remedy to make sure their rights aren't being violated against," Dawson said.

Slagowitz Law will take fair housing complaints for the city, and there is a toll-free hot line and forms available in both English and Spanish. Then, the firm will make judgments on which complaints have viable claims of housing discrimination, Slagowitz said.

The firm will also investigate claims, which involves a "testing" process that works much like mystery shopping. Trained individuals will go to a place where discrimination was reported and see if they are discriminated against. Typically, investigations with credible claims will end in a dossier that gets sent up to HUD for investigation, Slagowitz said.

But when it comes to the city partnership, all the information compiled by the firm will be passed onto staff for the city's tracking.

"Everything will be reported to the city so they understand what's happening," Slagowitz said.

