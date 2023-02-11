“Being able to have that time means that lactating parents, who are choosing to pump, can provide the best life that they can for their child themselves,” said Christina Cook, a doctoral student at Georgia Southern University.

“Some of that relates to health benefits like asthma reduction and certain types of cancers as well for both mother and child, and it, again, it's very human-rights centered.”

The law received wide support from the U.S. Senate and the House, indicating that the U.S. is working toward being more inclusive, Cook said.

“One of the things I would love to see is not referring to it as breastfeeding or mothers or women in general, but as chestfeeding, or lactating parents, or employees who are going to give birth, or childbearing because not everyone who can give birth or who does breastfeed or chestfeed identifies as a woman. So we think that's very important for us to recognize.”

In Savannah, local breastfeeding advocates are part of an initiative supported by the CDC's Racial & Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) grant to highlight barriers to breastfeeding and help make Savannah and Chatham County a breastfeeding/chestfeeding family-friendly community by increasing spaces and assisting local businesses in adopting or strengthening company-wide policies.

While the legislation won’t truly go into effect until April 28, 2028, due to a 120-day enforcement provision delay, Cook said one of the things employers can do to prepare is to check to see whether or not they have a location policy and if that policy follows new guidelines. For employees, she encouraged them to work collaboratively with their employers about their needs.

Cook also encouraged people who need guidance on the new legislation to reach out to the team at the Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health at Georgia Southern University.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: New breastfeeding legislation makes pumping at work more inclusive