Need help with your taxes? Learn about your 2022 tax return with Savannah call-in day

State and federal taxes are due on April 18.

After the call-in day, she said there would be a list of frequently asked questions from the call posted on the firm’s website.

“For us, it is a way for us to kind of give back to our clients and the community,” she said. “Sometimes it is clients that call, but it is folks in the Savannah community that are hoping to get an easy question answered.”

The experts

Carolyn S. McIntosh, CPA, Savannah office managing partner

McIntosh has been serving clients for over 20 years and has experience in tax, financial planning and management services. Her clients include individuals, fiduciaries, partnerships, and corporations. Carolyn specializes in high-net-worth individual tax, family-owned businesses, real estate, estate and gift tax, and fiduciary tax.

Susan G. Cordesman Clifford, CPA, principal

Corderman Clifford has over 40 years of experience in both public and private accounting. She serves individuals, fiduciaries, partnerships, family-owned businesses, and nonprofit organizations in tax planning and compliance.

Claire McCarthy, CPA, senior manager

McCarthy has ten years of experience in public accounting. In her role, she works to provide tax consulting, compliance and planning for partnerships, corporations, and C corporations both in Georgia and with multi-state activity. She serves clients in various industries, including insurance, logistics, distribution, and real estate. She has also served both private and publicly traded real estate investment trusts.

Emory Nesbit, CPA, manager

Nesbit has 10 years of experience in public accounting, including skills in income tax provisions, individual, corporate, partnership, trust, estate compliance and planning services. Emory serves clients in various industries, including personal service businesses, retail, construction companies, real estate, manufacturing, medical and dental practices and timber farms.

Robert A. Skibicki II, CPA, manager

Skibicki has eight years of experience in public accounting, which includes skills in tax compliance and planning for closely held businesses, partnerships, corporations, and high-net-worth individuals. Skibicki serves clients in various industries, including personal service businesses, medical practices, construction companies, real estate, manufacturing and timber farms.

