Nationally acclaimed comedian Steve Byrne to take center stage at District Live

Byrne just finished filming his fifth special for Amazon Prime, “The Last Late Night,” which will debut in 2023. He recently spoke with the Savannah Morning News about his big break, his latest special and cracking the comedy code.

What first attracted you to doing comedy? How did you first get started?

I got a job right out of college in New York City at Caroline’s Comedy Club. I had never been to a stand-up show and never intended to do stand-up. I just happened to get a job at a comedy club. From there, I saw comics nightly and thought, “I think I can do that.”

Four months later, on September 30, 1997, I got up at Stand Up NY. That first showcase, I did well enough to get asked back the next week. I did just that and, believe it or not, I got a manager that very second time on stage. I haven’t looked back since.

What do you love most about stand-up comedy?

It’s changed over the years, but I love the challenge. The challenge of taking an idea that bubbles up in your mind, thinking it could be “funny” and then taking that puzzle on the stage and trying to find the “melody” of the joke. Sometimes it hits, but most times it doesn’t. The few that work, they go into the act. Finding the melody and getting the laughs is simply the best. It’s all about cracking the code!

How has your approach to comedy evolved over the years?

Well, I was so much more physical when I was younger. I was selling the jokes because I wasn’t a great writer. In my later years, I’ve tried to focus more on the math of the joke: set up, twist, irony and deliver a punchline. It’s more about the craft of joke telling.

I also lean hard into crowd work and improv with the audience. I love living on the wire and trying to muster something from nothing on stage. It’s impulsive and high stakes, but the payoffs or laughs are always a bit bigger when you take risks.

What has been the proudest moment in your career so far?

I just recorded my fifth hour-long special for Amazon Prime. That’s been five years in the making. I feel like everything came together in this special. The concept, execution and maturity of me as a perfomer and comic all are in sync with this one. It’s the best work I’ve ever done as a comic, and I can’t wait for it to air.

Have you ever performed in Savannah or visited Savannah before?

I’ve been to a wedding in Savannah and was literally in town for 24 hours because my show, “Sullivan & Son,” was on the air at the time, so I had to get back for a taping. I’ve always heard how historic and beautiful Savannah is. I’m just hoping to hit up Chili’s or an Applebee’s when I’m in town to get some real culture.

What can people expect to see at District Live? Do you have any new material up your sleeve?

Well, since I literally just taped an hour special, it’s all still new because it hasn’t aired yet, but what you’ll see are the best versions of the jokes I’ve been working on for the last five years. I’m excited to be coming into a new market and breaking in a new club. It’s going to be pretty exciting.

IF YOU GO What: Comedian Steve Byrne with opening act Josh Kuderna, presented by Big Comedy Network at District Live Where: District Live at Plant Riverside District, 400 W. River St. When: Thursday, September 8 – Saturday, September 10 Tickets: $22 for general admission; $29 for VIP admission; $15 for students Learn more: www.plantriverside.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Nationally-acclaimed comedian Steve Byrne to take center stage at District Live