National Park Service 'concerned about several proposed projects' in Historic Landmark District

"... we are heartened by this 'pause' for important conversations to avoid compounding loss of integrity and to ensure the continued health of the landmark," Ernstein wrote.

Leah Michalak, director of Historic Preservation at the MPC and to whom the NPS letter was addressed, declined to comment on the issue, but said the Oct. 17 meeting will be for stakeholders to come discuss the concerns laid out by the NPS and residents. "... we don’t know exactly where the conversation will lead," her email said.

Savannah's National Historic Landmark District was downgraded to "threatened" in 2018 after a report found modernization and lot changes diminished the integrity of Gen. James Oglethorpe's 1733 plan, which still serves as the guiding development plan for downtown. And while the City of Savannah has been working to remedy the problems highlighted in the report, it's unclear whether a recent slate of rezonings and development approvals from the HDBR will undo that work.

The HDBR meeting about these issues is set for Oct. 17 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the MPC's offices at 110 E. State St. The public will be allowed to comment at the end of the meeting, but discussion will be reserved for neighbors who live within the downtown district and members of the board.

