Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah promotes film, art and ideas with Free Family Movie Night

"We are excited to bring families together to celebrate summer and watch some really inspiring documentary films," share Leslie Carey, Director of Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah.

Credit: Courtesy of MountainFilm on Tour Savannah

The family movie night is scheduled for Saturday at the Ships of the Sea Museum, in its large outdoor space.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with a social hour and concessions in the museum's outdoor gardens. Visitors can enjoy food trucks from The Naked Dog, Krazian, Leopold's ice cream, and free popcorn.

Organizers say the lineup includes a collection of hand-picked short films which explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences in the hopes of creating a better world.

"Mountainfilm is all about inspiration," Carey added. "You leave the films ready to plan your next adventure and discover things you can do to make the world a little better."

Mountainfilm is a documentary film festival that showcases nonfiction stories about environmental protection, cultural diversity, adventures, and social justice issues. In partnership with Mountainfilm, Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah has been bringing these inspiring stories to the Lowcountry for more than a decade for film audiences of all ages.

Carey says its thanks to the support of local film enthusiasts and community leaders which makes free events like this possible.

"We want to thank the city of Savannah for its investment in this program and all of our very generous supporters," Carey added.

For more information, visit mountainfilmsav.org.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah, Free Family Movie Night WHEN: Saturday from 5-7:30 p.m. WHERE: Ships of the Sea Museum, 41 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. COST: Free INFO: www.mountainfilmsav.org

