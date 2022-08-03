ajc logo
X

Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah promotes film, art and ideas with Free Family Movie Night

ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy of Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah

Credit: Courtesy of Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Steven Alford
1 hour ago

For many families, summer nights mean summer movies.

There's nothing better than popping some corn, stretching out a blanket, and letting the reels roll as the sun sets. While the pandemic sidelined many such events during the past two years, Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah is keeping the tradition alive with its new Free Family Movie Nights.

This is the second time the nonprofit hosted the free event, which offers a selection of culturally rich and adventure-packed documentaries selected from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, CO.

"We are excited to bring families together to celebrate summer and watch some really inspiring documentary films," share Leslie Carey, Director of Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah.

ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy of MountainFilm on Tour Savannah

Credit: Courtesy of MountainFilm on Tour Savannah

The family movie night is scheduled for Saturday at the Ships of the Sea Museum, in its large outdoor space.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with a social hour and concessions in the museum's outdoor gardens. Visitors can enjoy food trucks from The Naked Dog, Krazian, Leopold's ice cream, and free popcorn.

Organizers say the lineup includes a collection of hand-picked short films which explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences in the hopes of creating a better world.

ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy of MountainFilm on Tour Savannah

Credit: Courtesy of MountainFilm on Tour Savannah

"Mountainfilm is all about inspiration," Carey added. "You leave the films ready to plan your next adventure and discover things you can do to make the world a little better."

Mountainfilm is a documentary film festival that showcases nonfiction stories about environmental protection, cultural diversity, adventures, and social justice issues. In partnership with Mountainfilm, Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah has been bringing these inspiring stories to the Lowcountry for more than a decade for film audiences of all ages.

Carey says its thanks to the support of local film enthusiasts and community leaders which makes free events like this possible.

"We want to thank the city of Savannah for its investment in this program and all of our very generous supporters," Carey added.

For more information, visit mountainfilmsav.org.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah, Free Family Movie Night

WHEN: Saturday from 5-7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Ships of the Sea Museum, 41 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

COST: Free

INFO: www.mountainfilmsav.org

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah promotes film, art and ideas with Free Family Movie Night

Editors' Picks
How Georgia’s new mental health law works 3h ago
Accused of cowardice, Walker says he’ll participate in a Senate debate
9h ago
Braves Report podcast: How did the Braves do at trade deadline?
4h ago
Alex Anthopoulos strengthens Braves in multiple ways at trade deadline
11h ago
Alex Anthopoulos strengthens Braves in multiple ways at trade deadline
11h ago
Showtime cancels ‘The First Lady’ after one season
22h ago
The Latest
49 songs condensed to a 1.5 hours? Blake McIver Ewing, Emerson Collins promise an event
1h ago
Gina Brillon is ready to make Savannah laugh with Big Comedy Network debut at District...
2h ago
Documents show Savannah Police didn't fully vet officer who later shot, killed Carver...
3h ago
Featured
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully gestures in his booth during a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies, Sept. 23, 2016, in Los Angeles, two days before his final game from Dodger Stadium. Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, Aug. 2, 2022, the team said. He was 94. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Vin Scully, who made famous Hank Aaron home run call in Atlanta, dies
8h ago
Politically Georgia: Music Midtown’s coda strikes a chord with Democrats
4h ago
What’s new at school this year?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top