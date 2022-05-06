More money for sand at Tybee: U.S. Senate committee advances beach renourishment act

Senate committee approval will allow the Tybee bill to move to the Senate floor for a vote. If eventually passed by Congress, the island can continue to seek federal funding after 2024, which is when its current federal authorization for beach renourishment projects ends.

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia), who championed the bill, said he will continue to work to get the bill signed into law.

"This bill will help protect the beautiful Tybee island as part of my ongoing effort to support, protect, and invest in coastal Georgia," Ossoff said in a press release statement.

Beach renourishment projects, which consist of pumping sand from an off-shore borrow site onto Tybee's shores, have helped reinforce the low-lying barrier island's coastline for decades. Since 1974, Tybee Island has worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to periodically build up its receding shores that often fall victim to storms, hurricane and other inclement weather.

Rising sea levels and increasing storm surge forecast even greater threats to the island community and its natural resources. Tide gauge data at Fort Pulaski shows that Tybee Island has experienced 10 inches of sea level rise since 1935. Data also indicates the sea has been rising at a rate of 3 millimeters a year for the last 75 years, which amounts to about a foot a century.

"There are going to be damaging tropical storms and this legislation will not provide 100% protection for this island, but it will empower the Army Corps to do vital work that will mitigate that damage," said Ossoff during a visit to Tybee Island in March.

Tybee Island is also waiting on a $5 million ask from the state to replenish beach sand as well.

Traditionally, beach renourishment projects have ranged from $10 to $18 million. Federal dollars have typically covered around 60% of the costs.

Financials are only part of the challenge in preserving Tybee's beaches. Mother Nature is another big hurdle. About a third of the sand is lost within the first year of renourishment. That means, in the last project, which added 1.3 million cubic yards of sand along the beach, about 300,000 or 400,000 cubic yards have already been eroded.

Sand erodes faster the farther out the shore extends into the ocean, said Alan Robertson of AWR Strategic Consulting, the firm that manages renourishment projects.

A USACE study also found that the Savannah shipping channel is also to blame for the erosion. About 70% to 80% of erosion is caused by the Savannah Harbor Federal Navigation Project.

Renourishment, though a costly ongoing commitment, has made visible progress, according to officials, and Tybee continues to ramp up other efforts to increase funding for the key ingredient. Local leaders say they are looking into ways to funnel more local dollars into the projects as well as they await the federal decision.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: More money for sand at Tybee: U.S. Senate committee advances beach renourishment act