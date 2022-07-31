ajc logo
Monkeypox vaccines are now available in Chatham County by appointment

Credit: Daily News and Wicked Local Staff Photo/Art Illman

Savannah Morning News
By Zach Dennis, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

The Coastal Health District (CHD) is now offering monkeypox vaccinations at its main office on Eisenhower Drive as the infectious disease case number continues to climb in the state of Georgia.

According to the CDC, out of the 5,189 cases nationally, Georgia currently has 351 confirmed. The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported that the majority of those cases were men in metro Atlanta.

On Saturday, the Coastal Health District said there are no confirmed cases in Chatham, Bryan, Effingham, Camden, Glynn, McIntosh, Long and Liberty counties.

According to the CHD announcement, the district was provided a limited supply of the vaccine so it is administering it only from the office at 1395 Eisenhower Dr. to those who make an appointment. The release also states that the district anticipates adding more locations soon.

A spokesperson with the CHD said the appointments for next week are fully booked, adding that those interested should continue to check the website for future openings.

Credit: Daily News and Wicked Local Staff Photo/Art Illman

Monkeypox is now a 'public health emergency'

The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a "public health emergency of international concern." Currently, the Biden administration has not followed the WHO designation, but expects to make an announcement in the coming days.

The CHD is making the vaccination available to individuals who are 18 and older and who fit the following criteria:

  • Individual is a gay male, a bisexual male, or a male that has sex with other males.
  • Individual has had a sexual partner in the past 14 days who has received a monkeypox diagnosis OR had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days in an area with known monkeypox.
  • Individual currently does NOT have signs or symptoms consistent with a monkeypox infection (fever, headache, muscle ache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, or a rash/blisters on the face, inside of the mouth, or on other parts of the body).

While initially believed to be a sexually transmitted infection, that idea has since been debunked by Dr. Marshall Glesby, an infectious disease specialist at Weill Cornell Medicine and New York-Presbyterian, telling USA Today last week that while the outbreak has mainly affected men who have sex with men, and it's possibly transmissible via semen, the virus, ultimately, doesn't care who is infected.

Credit: Centers For Disease Control And Prevention

Glesby mentioned an example where two children were diagnosed with the virus after being in close contact with family members who were diagnosed with the virus.

For more information about getting the vaccine in Chatham County, go to coastalhealthdistrict.org/monkeypox/.

Zach Dennis is the editor of the arts and culture section, and weekly Do Savannah alt-weekly publication at the Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at zdennis@savannahnow.com or 912-239-7706.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Monkeypox vaccines are now available in Chatham County by appointment

