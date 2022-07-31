Monkeypox vaccines are now available in Chatham County by appointment

On Saturday, the Coastal Health District said there are no confirmed cases in Chatham, Bryan, Effingham, Camden, Glynn, McIntosh, Long and Liberty counties.

According to the CHD announcement, the district was provided a limited supply of the vaccine so it is administering it only from the office at 1395 Eisenhower Dr. to those who make an appointment. The release also states that the district anticipates adding more locations soon.

A spokesperson with the CHD said the appointments for next week are fully booked, adding that those interested should continue to check the website for future openings.

Monkeypox is now a 'public health emergency'

The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a "public health emergency of international concern." Currently, the Biden administration has not followed the WHO designation, but expects to make an announcement in the coming days.

The CHD is making the vaccination available to individuals who are 18 and older and who fit the following criteria:

Individual is a gay male, a bisexual male, or a male that has sex with other males.

Individual has had a sexual partner in the past 14 days who has received a monkeypox diagnosis OR had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days in an area with known monkeypox.

Individual currently does NOT have signs or symptoms consistent with a monkeypox infection (fever, headache, muscle ache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, or a rash/blisters on the face, inside of the mouth, or on other parts of the body).

While initially believed to be a sexually transmitted infection, that idea has since been debunked by Dr. Marshall Glesby, an infectious disease specialist at Weill Cornell Medicine and New York-Presbyterian, telling USA Today last week that while the outbreak has mainly affected men who have sex with men, and it's possibly transmissible via semen, the virus, ultimately, doesn't care who is infected.

Glesby mentioned an example where two children were diagnosed with the virus after being in close contact with family members who were diagnosed with the virus.

For more information about getting the vaccine in Chatham County, go to coastalhealthdistrict.org/monkeypox/.

