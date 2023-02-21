Migrant Equity Southeast celebrates their work in immigrants aid with 'A Night in Savannah'

MESE contributed a lot during 2022, offering direct assistance to at least 116 families and holding 16 health-related events and clinics. The organization also donated more than 600 school supplies while also donating funds for student scholarships.

"Advocating for immigrant rights starts with you. We often think about how migrants can contribute to the economy," she said.

"When we think of migrants, we are grateful to see hardworking people who show up to work and bring a great work ethic. Yes, they are good workers, but while we think about how much they contribute, we never ask ourselves how and what we are contributing back. We all have needs and many of them are basic human needs, and many migrant workers have no voice when they are victimized by their employer. Most of the work done consists of difficult and dangerous situations that, no matter how careful, can bring injuries that require medical assistance.

"No one thinks about how we are going to help those who are building our roofs, our safe houses and pruning our trees," she added.

"When they get tired, when they get sick, when they're hungry, when they're abused, we want to be there for them, to help and empower them and remind them that they are human beings who deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, because we don't care about immigration status, their background, because at the end of the day, we know we all need help, at least once in our life. We want to be a helping hand that immigrants can trust so they don't feel alone and helpless."

The goal of the gala is to raise awareness and support the immigrant community to celebrate the organization's achievements. The event will include live entertainment from DJ Precisa Entertainment and a full dinner service provided by D' Corner Latin Cuisine.

"DJ Precisa, who is a DJ from Chile, will play music to make everyone dance and all the food is being kindly provided by D'Corner Latin Cuisine, which is a fusion of various Caribbean flavors and of course we will have other surprises and entertainment for those who can join us. I really hope that many will come out and celebrate with us for a very good cause. "

IF YOU GO

What: One Night in Savannah

When: Saturday from 6-10 p.m.

Where: 1446 Dean Forrest Rd. Savannah, GA.

For more information https://www.migrantequity.org/gala

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Migrant Equity Southeast celebrates their work in immigrants aid with 'A Night in Savannah'