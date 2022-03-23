Message to gun owners: Secure your firearms and lock your car doors

A CCPD crime analyst confirmed that most guns stolen are handguns but said rifles and shotguns have been reported stolen as well. CCPD Chief Jeff Hadley said the department was unaware of any “ghost guns” being stolen from vehicles.

Ghost guns, however, are a growing concern nationwide. They are untraceable as they are often bought online or at gun shows as kits and do not have assigned serial numbers. Because they can be assembled at home and do not require background checks, felons, domestic abusers and gun traffickers can skirt gun laws and procure them. Neither CCPD nor SPD had statistics regarding how many ghost guns have been confiscated or used in the commission of crimes.

Chief Hadley said that “about half the time,” the gun owner said they didn’t know their serial number, which makes it more difficult to trace where the gun came from or to whom it belongs.

The only way they can tell whether stolen guns are used in the commission of later crimes is if they seize them the scene or, if found later, can trace them back to a specific crime, but Chief Hadley said CCPD recovers only one or two of those per year, if that.

Although both SPD and CCPD were unable to verify how many stolen guns were used in the commission of later crimes, one incident illuminates the consequences of gun owner carelessness.

In November 2021, a gun was reported stolen out of an unlocked vehicle. One month later, on Dec. 4, 2021, SPD discovered that same gun used in the accidental shooting of a 12-year-old on Duval Street, according to a departmental press release.

At the time, SPD Chief Roy Minter said, “This incident could have been avoided.” He offered a bevy of solutions to gun owners: lock your doors, remove guns from your vehicles and secure them in your home. He added that gun owners should talk to their children about the dangers of firearms. To improve gun safety, SPD provides free gun locks to the public, available at headquarters and all SPD precincts.

“Reducing the number of illegal guns on our streets could have a major impact on the violent crime and shootings occurring in our city,” Minter stated in the press release.

