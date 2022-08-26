ajc logo
Mercer Middle School on lockdown: Campus, Savannah Police investigating threat

Credit: Savannah Morning News

By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
Savannah-Chatham County's Mercer Middle School is on lockdown after a threat was made against the school.

After someone called 911, campus police was alerted and assembled to conduct a routine safety assessment, said Communications Director Stacy Jennings. Both campus police and Savannah Police Department officers are on campus, while teachers, students, and administration remain safe and accounted for on campus.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools will release a statement soon.

This is a developing story. Please return here for updates.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

