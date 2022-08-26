In an interview at the school, Terry Enoch, Chief of Campus Police for Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools, said a parent called 911, telling dispatch a student had received a picture of a handgun via airdrop. The student assumed the gun was at the school, but Enoch said no gun was found.

Despite rumors to the contrary, Enoch said there was not an active shooter at the school.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

"[The gun] could have been in any town, USA," said Enoch. "Social media is a big challenge for us."

Nonetheless, as part of their threat assessment and school safety protocol, campus police conducted a "routine safety search" of students, which involved trained canine dogs and police officers. Based on their searches, Enoch said officers did not locate a gun at the school.

The agencies continue to investigate the incident.

"I could tell you we're gonna take every effort to identify who did this and hold them accountable, as well as those putting out fictitious effort to create anxiety in our community," said Enoch.

This is a developing story. Please return here for updates.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Mercer Middle School lockdown lifted: Schools police chief denies active shooter claims