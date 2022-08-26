ajc logo
X

Mercer Middle School lockdown lifted: Schools police chief denies active shooter claims

ajc.com

Credit: Savannah Morning News

Credit: Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
3 hours ago

A lockdown at Mercer Middle School in Savannah has been lifted after police investigated a threat made against the school.

After someone called 911, campus police were alerted and assembled to conduct a routine safety assessment, said Communications Director Stacy Jennings. Both campus police and Savannah Police Department officers are on campus, while teachers, students, and administration remain safe and accounted for on school grounds.

Stacy Jennings, Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools Director of Communications, released a statement:

"This morning, as a result of an allegation that a weapon was on campus at Mercer Middle received through the City of Savannah 911 call center, a multi-agency response was implemented to include our Campus Police Officers with support from Savannah Police Department.  All buildings were searched with as little disruption to teaching and learning as possible. On completion of the search nothing was found and it was determined there was no threat to the school.  The lockdown has been lifted and school remains on its regular operational schedule."

In an interview at the school, Terry Enoch, Chief of Campus Police for Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools, said a parent called 911, telling dispatch a student had received a picture of a handgun via airdrop. The student assumed the gun was at the school, but Enoch said no gun was found.

Despite rumors to the contrary, Enoch said there was not an active shooter at the school.

ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

"[The gun] could have been in any town, USA," said Enoch. "Social media is a big challenge for us."

Nonetheless, as part of their threat assessment and school safety protocol, campus police conducted a "routine safety search" of students, which involved trained canine dogs and police officers. Based on their searches, Enoch said officers did not locate a gun at the school.

The agencies continue to investigate the incident.

"I could tell you we're gonna take every effort to identify who did this and hold them accountable, as well as those putting out fictitious effort to create anxiety in our community," said Enoch.

This is a developing story. Please return here for updates.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Mercer Middle School lockdown lifted: Schools police chief denies active shooter claims

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Judge rips fake electors’ claims they shouldn’t have to testify in Trump probe 6h ago
Chaotic scenes in Midtown as cops searched for suspect in shootings
3h ago
Precocious Kamari Lassiter earns role in Georgia’s secondary
4h ago
FBI affidavit shows concerns about documents at Trump estate
52m ago
FBI affidavit shows concerns about documents at Trump estate
52m ago
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing
The Latest
Heart to Heart Burning Heart caladium in your garden will transfix you for hundreds of...
7h ago
Savannah's police chief search: What to know about the approach to hiring city's top cop
9h ago
What happened to the curfew to curb crime? Mayor Van Johnson says it's "always on the...
9h ago
Featured
“I’m a Georgia Voter” stickers are seen at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, one of the polling locations for the Georgia primary runoff elections, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Credit: Chris Day

What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?
6h ago
Georgia school tests reflective coating on playground to cool its part of the planet
8h ago
OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top