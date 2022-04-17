Meet Latrice Williams, Savannah Morning News' Bryan and Effingham counties reporter

My journalism career began in Atlanta in 2012 and since then, I’ve written for other publications such as the Effingham Herald, the Island Packet, and Bluffton Today.

I soon realized being a sports journalist is not as glamourous as I thought it would be. I made the switch to news to save my career. Sports departments are being eradicated. News will be around forever.

But I must say, I do miss those hot boiled peanuts on Friday nights.

I graduated from Georgia Southern University and met incredible people that helped shape me into the journalist I am today. If there is one word I could use to define myself as a journalist, it is integrity.

I am the newest addition to one of the most incredible newsrooms in the USA Today network. We have a remarkable group of young, budding watchdog reporters, who are always looking for the next big story. In my short time here, I have been amazed by their level of dedication.

I think you will be, too.

I have been assigned to cover Bryan and Effingham counties — two of the fastest growing areas of our Coastal Georgia region. I am excited and I embrace the challenge of providing coverage for this area, everything from growth and development to food and drink, from politics and religion to anything else that is newsworthy.

Throughout my time as a journalist, I’ve developed key skills I’m eager to use in a new setting, and I understand the commitment it takes to get the job done.

In my spare time, I enjoy reading magazines while listening to jazz music – boring I know. Just so you do not think my life is that dull, I also enjoy going to church, cooking, singing and, of course, watching Georgia Southern football, basketball and baseball games.

That sounds a lot better, doesn’t it?

Got story ideas? I want to hear them. Shoot me an email at lwilliams6@gannett.com. I look forward to serving our readers on the coast.

