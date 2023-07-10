BreakingNews
Medical clinic to open at Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County

Credit: Photo credit Scott Larson

Credit: Photo credit Scott Larson

By Latrice Williams – Savannah Morning News
Employees working inside Hyundai EV plant being built in Bryan County will not only have the luxury of competitive pay and benefits but will also have access to health care right at their fingertips.

Hyundai and St. Joseph’s/Candler entered into an agreement Monday for the health care system to operate a 7,700-square-foot medical center inside the manufacturing facility.

Plans have been in the works for months and both parties agreed the move will allow employees to thrive through proper health and wellness.

“Access to quality health care needs to be where people work and live, helping them to feel their best and have the time to enjoy their lives and families,” St. Joseph’s/Candler President and CEO Paul Hinchey.

St. Joseph's/Candler medical professionals are already on site operating a temporary clinic. The permanent facility is slated to open in May 2024.

Hyundai "“prioritizes the safety of its employees by creating a human centered work environment," said Hyundai Metaplant President and CEO Oscar Kwon. "The medical center will be operated for the health and safety of all employees.”

ExploreHyundai’s $5B EV plant is ahead of schedule. So are its suppliers

The unit will feature a full clinic, including primary care services, physical therapy, injury prevention and wellness management, chronic disease management and more.

The clinic will operate Monday through Friday during the first shift and will expand to 24 hours over time. St. Joseph's/Candler has already hired a medical director for the site. Nurse practitioners, medical assistants, nurses, physical therapists and athletic trainers will also be available to help treat employees.

“St. Joseph’s/Candler is focused on health care access,” Hinchey said. “People are used to increasing conveniences in every other aspect of their lives and healthcare needs to be part of that. Our goal is to give people easy access to the top providers and services that our system has been building for years.”

St. Joseph's/Candler continues to be a main player in providing access to health care in the region. Microhospitals have opened in Pooler and Bluffton in recent years and the provider also has plans for two campuses in Bryan County, including a 10,000-square-foot medical office off Interstate16 close from the Hyundai plant.

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Health care on site: St. Joseph’s/Candler to open medical clinic at Hyundai Metaplant

