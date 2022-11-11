McCauley Park's damaged live oak dubbed 'Betty White' to be cut down

The decision came after three arborists within the Forestry Division decided that the damage to the tree poses a higher level of risk for those who use the park. According to the memo, the branch which fell revealed deeper heartwood tissue. While no major defects were found other than the load of the branch being too heavy, the exposed wood is a gateway for "decay fungi and opportunistic organisms" to further weaken the tree.

Beyond that, the memo said the large wound is located adjacent to two other main "leader" limbs. With the large branch gone, it creates a loss of supporting and connective tissue where those other limbs attach to the tree.

The 48-inch diameter live oak is a popular gathering place for families, neighborhood residents, and especially the students of Charles Ellis Academy, making safety a top priority in the consideration of the tree's future.

"We discussed mitigation possibilities and concluded that no viable options were available," Melder's memo noted.

Credit: Richard Burkhart, Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart, Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

City Alderman Nick Palumbo said the city received a second opinion as well from Jake Henry at the Savannah Tree Foundation, who concurred with the diagnosis. While losing the tree is difficult, Palumbo said it highlights the residents' connections to the urban forest and the need to be good stewards of the natural resource.

The city is looking toward its budget for the coming year, and Palumbo said that baked into the city's Park and Tree department budget is an urban forestry management plan. The plan would help formalize methods of evaluating the health of trees, where they need to be managed, and what parts of the city need more trees to be planted.

Salvaging memories, planting new seeds

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

According to Palumbo, the city has agreed that they will salvage what they can from the tree for park benches and other public uses in the future, giving the tree new purpose. The first use they've identified is park benches, but Palumbo said they are thinking of more ways to use the wood and honor the tree's memory.

A new live oak will be planted in its place.

"I know it's really heartbreaking, especially for the Charles Ellis students who are right around the corner," Palumbo said. "But I hope that generation will care for the next tree that will go on to be as big and lovely as Betty White was."

Marisa Mecke is an environmental journalist. She can be reached at mmecke@gannett.com or by phone at (912) 328-4411.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: McCauley Park's damaged live oak dubbed 'Betty White' to be cut down