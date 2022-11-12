Man who stripped, threw unmentionables on City Hall steps charged with DUI, terroristic threats

Under the influence

While tracking the truck, Bradley found the driver at West Bryan and Jefferson streets, acting just as the civilians had described: While fully stopped, he was honking his horn repeatedly at nearby pedestrians. The officer turned on his lights and sirens and followed Morman's truck. Once the truck turned south on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Morman abruptly stopped on the west side of the road and got out of the truck.

“I spoke with Mr. Morman who appeared upset about something that happened with his ex-wife, someone who works at City Hall, or a combination of the two,” the officer wrote.

After five to seven minutes of confusing talk, Morman identified himself and told the officer he was on his way to the child support office, where he was going to pay money he owed to get his license “straightened out.”

After running Morman’s information, the officer discovered Morman's commercial driver's license had been suspended and that he had multiple misdemeanor warrants.

Despite Morman denying that he was using drugs or drinking alcohol, the officer conducted multiple field sobriety tests and surmised Morman was driving under the influence of drugs.

Morman was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center on charges of terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, DUI less safe (drugs), driving with a suspended license, impeding the flow of traffic and driving on the sidewalk.

No hearings have been scheduled yet in Morman's case.

