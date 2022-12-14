ajc logo
X

Man dies after hours-long standoff with Chatham County Police SWAT team

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
14 minutes ago

A man died of an undisclosed medical issue on Tuesday following an hours-long standoff with the Chatham County Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of his next-of-kin.

According to a CCPD press release, the standoff began on Tuesday at 1:24 p.m. At that time, CCPD officers had dispatched to a residence in the 30-block of Ft. Argyle Court for an adult male having mental health issues. The man had a gun and refused to leave the residence.

The Chatham County SWAT Team deployed pepper balls into the residence, after which the man opened fire, striking several law enforcement vehicles and nearby homes. Officers did not return fire, and there were no injuries, according to the press release.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The Savannah Police Department SWAT Team assisted with trying to draw the man from his residence. When those negotiations failed, SWAT Team members entered the residence and took the man into custody just before 8 p.m.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Several minutes after the suspect was taken into custody, he began experiencing a medical issue . A Chatham Emergency Services EMS team and ambulance crew already on the scene rendered medical assistance. The man was transported to Memorial University Medical Center for treatment, where he later died.

According to the CCPD press release, the CCPD has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death, in accordance with its Standard Operating Policies and Procedures.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Man dies after hours-long standoff with Chatham County Police SWAT team

Editors' Picks

Credit: Tyler Estep

BREAKING: 5 Atlanta training center protesters charged with domestic terrorism3h ago

Credit: File photos

The Jolt: Texts show Raffensperger aide told White House to end call
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Oversight of outside election money proposed by Georgia election board
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons to place Marcus Mariota on injured reserve Wednesday
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons to place Marcus Mariota on injured reserve Wednesday
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech trying for late additions to signing class
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Raise a glass to Savannah art: Local artists needed for new to-go cup design
8h ago
Fort Stewart shooting victim identified as 30-year-old specialist from Pennsylvania
20h ago
Grandmother of Quinton Simon arrested, on hold for juvenile court
Featured

Credit: Lila Perry

The incredible quest to make ‘Kirby’s Junkyard Dawgs’
21h ago
AAA forecasts 3.5 million in Georgia will travel for year-end holidays
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top