Man charged in shooting of ex-girlfriend at Mall Boulevard business

By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Savannah Police detectives have charged Alphonso Xavier Irving with murder in the Dec. 15 fatal shooting of an ex-girlfriend at the European Wax Center on Mall Boulevard.

At approximately 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, Savannah Police officers responded to a shooting at 318 Mall Blvd. There, they discovered an employee of the European Wax Center, Natalie Sampayo, 19, suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was transported to Memorial University Medical Center, where she died as a result of her injuries.

According to a press release from SPD, detectives identified Irving, a resident of Pooler, as the prime suspect through Flock and other technologies. SPD's Strategic Investigations and Community Response teams determined Irving's possible location and took him into custody. Irving, 22, was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center.

According to his Facebook page, Irving attended Savannah Technical College. Chatham County Jail booking history shows that Irving was arrested by SPD on Aug. 26, 2021, on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, driving without headlights and failure to maintain lane. On Feb. 15, 2019, he was arrested by SPD on charges of theft by shoplifting and obstruction. On July 25, 2018, Irving was arrested for fighting.

This is a developing story.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

