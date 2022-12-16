Man charged in shooting of ex-girlfriend at Mall Boulevard business

At approximately 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, Savannah Police officers responded to a shooting at 318 Mall Blvd. There, they discovered an employee of the European Wax Center, Natalie Sampayo, 19, suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was transported to Memorial University Medical Center, where she died as a result of her injuries.

According to a press release from SPD, detectives identified Irving, a resident of Pooler, as the prime suspect through Flock and other technologies. SPD's Strategic Investigations and Community Response teams determined Irving's possible location and took him into custody. Irving, 22, was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center.