X
Dark Mode Toggle

Make it a double play with spirea

Credit: Jan Winter

Credit: Jan Winter

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Norman Winter
46 minutes ago

The National Garden Bureau has designated 2023 the Year of the Spirea, and the Garden Guy could not be happier. There is a spirea that is a landscape asset from spring through dormancy, but there is a lot you simply do not know about it.

The common name is spirea. The botanical name is Spiraea. So no family wars here: Simply use the name you wish or you grew up with. You just will have to learn how to pronounce the one you are using.

Just kidding, they are pronounced the same.

Credit: Jan Winter

Credit: Jan Winter

The spirea is in the rose family and has the common name "meadowsweet." This column, however, focuses on the incredible Spirea japonica or Japanese Meadowsweet called "Double Play Candy Corn." This beauty will reach about 24 inches tall and 30 inches wide.

The 8-foot tall Bridal Wreath spirea, Spirea prunifolium, the one most of us grew up with, is thought of as a partner with rhododendrons, azaleas, forsythias, and snowball viburnums. Once the gorgeous white blooms are gone you forget about it until next spring.

The Double Play Candy Corn is different ― Holy Wow! is it different. In Georgia, the leaves emerge from winter dormancy in March as if they were on fire. Very few plants have this color intensity. If you look at the Proven Winners description, it says the leaves are orange, red and yellow. That is spot on.

As the summer progresses new growth is that color while old leaves are bright gold or as the tag says pineapple yellow. If you have more shade the leaves are chartreuse. This sounds funny to say, but you will always know where your Double Play Candy Corn spirea plants are located. They will never just blend in with a forest or sea of green.

Credit: Jan Winter

Credit: Jan Winter

When it made its debut, the conventional wisdom in my area of the South was that it wouldn’t grow well and that it would scorch. Don’t spend a nanosecond with that thought in your mind. Give it good fertile soil that drains well and just watch what happens. You can deadhead if you want. I do and I also like to cut back hard in late winter much like you do a rose.

You may be asking what about the blooms. As if trying to outdo the leaves for color the flowers are large and purple/red, and yes, you will see pollinators, and no, you will not see a herd of deer eating them. Your fun challenge as a gardener is coming up with companion plants. The partnerships are only limited by your imagination.

Credit: Norman Winter

Credit: Norman Winter

If I had a suggestion in your planning, think of it like a coleus versus the shrub that it is. This means any other herbaceous flower, or foliage partner will work. The only prerequisite is whether you like the color combination. This is how easy it is to incorporate. Over the last four years, I have seen drop-dead partnerships with pansies, Primo heuchera, Rockin salvias, Superbena verbenas, Supertunia petunias and Superbells calibrachoas. It stands to reason, shrubs like hydrangeas whether they are blue, pink or white, would work too.

Spring planting season is close at hand. When you see it for sale and that thought comes to mind you don’t have room for a shrub, STOP. If you have room for a coleus, you have room for Double Play Candy Corn spirea. Better yet it will also return year after year. It is a winner in the landscape or thriller in large mixed containers. Let the celebration begin!

Norman Winter is a horticulturist. He is a former director of the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens. Follow him on Facebook at Norman Winter “The Garden Guy.” See more columns by Norman at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/home-garden/.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Make it a double play with spirea

Editors' Picks

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped against Carroll County murder suspect after 73 years 16h ago

Credit: Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee

Review: Buckhead version of a diner includes modern prices
19h ago

‘Grassroots rising.’ Behind an upset defeat in North Georgia
22h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons can rise from worst to first in crumbling NFC South
14h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons can rise from worst to first in crumbling NFC South
14h ago

Credit: TNS

Opinion: Georgia colleges should toss SAT/ACT requirement for good
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In 1971, 29 people died in an explosion in Georgia. 52 years later, their story is being...
Georgia representatives push to make Okefenokee Swamp a UNESCO World Heritage Site
ACLU of Georgia to handle alleged racism lawsuit against Effingham County School District
Featured

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped in decades-old murder case that was investigated by Atlanta...
16h ago
Here’s how to watch the green comet tonight
21h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top