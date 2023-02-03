Make it a double play with spirea

The 8-foot tall Bridal Wreath spirea, Spirea prunifolium, the one most of us grew up with, is thought of as a partner with rhododendrons, azaleas, forsythias, and snowball viburnums. Once the gorgeous white blooms are gone you forget about it until next spring.

The Double Play Candy Corn is different ― Holy Wow! is it different. In Georgia, the leaves emerge from winter dormancy in March as if they were on fire. Very few plants have this color intensity. If you look at the Proven Winners description, it says the leaves are orange, red and yellow. That is spot on.

As the summer progresses new growth is that color while old leaves are bright gold or as the tag says pineapple yellow. If you have more shade the leaves are chartreuse. This sounds funny to say, but you will always know where your Double Play Candy Corn spirea plants are located. They will never just blend in with a forest or sea of green.

When it made its debut, the conventional wisdom in my area of the South was that it wouldn’t grow well and that it would scorch. Don’t spend a nanosecond with that thought in your mind. Give it good fertile soil that drains well and just watch what happens. You can deadhead if you want. I do and I also like to cut back hard in late winter much like you do a rose.

You may be asking what about the blooms. As if trying to outdo the leaves for color the flowers are large and purple/red, and yes, you will see pollinators, and no, you will not see a herd of deer eating them. Your fun challenge as a gardener is coming up with companion plants. The partnerships are only limited by your imagination.

If I had a suggestion in your planning, think of it like a coleus versus the shrub that it is. This means any other herbaceous flower, or foliage partner will work. The only prerequisite is whether you like the color combination. This is how easy it is to incorporate. Over the last four years, I have seen drop-dead partnerships with pansies, Primo heuchera, Rockin salvias, Superbena verbenas, Supertunia petunias and Superbells calibrachoas. It stands to reason, shrubs like hydrangeas whether they are blue, pink or white, would work too.

Spring planting season is close at hand. When you see it for sale and that thought comes to mind you don’t have room for a shrub, STOP. If you have room for a coleus, you have room for Double Play Candy Corn spirea. Better yet it will also return year after year. It is a winner in the landscape or thriller in large mixed containers. Let the celebration begin!

Norman Winter is a horticulturist. He is a former director of the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens. Follow him on Facebook at Norman Winter “The Garden Guy.” See more columns by Norman at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/home-garden/.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Make it a double play with spirea