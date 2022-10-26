Loop It Up Savannah awarded $5,000 grant from Bank of America for Mindfulness Zone program

The Mindfulness Zone program began in 2019 with a focus on elementary school students. Each year since, the program has grown to include more partner schools. This year, the Mindfulness Zone is expanding to include early learners at applicable schools and early learning centers, as well as middle and high school students.

Loop It Up’s Mindfulness Zone includes activities built on trauma-informed yoga, expressive arts and ELA comprehension. It’s designed to foster self-respect, self-regulation, flexibility and self-expression. The long-term goal of the program is to build a foundation of skills essential to emotional resiliency for early learning, elementary and middle school students.

“Literacy is central in all of our programs; therefore, the Mindfulness Zone curriculum is built on beloved children's books,” Lieberman said. “Each unit is based on a different book and includes activities that are thematically related to the story, while giving students opportunities to develop skills for understanding their feelings and reactions, as well as executive function skills.

“The program also fosters as many opportunities as possible for play, joy and exploration, which not only adds to the positive and loving environment in the schools that we partner with, but leads to increased learning and engagement among students of all ages,” she said.

