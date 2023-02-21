Location Gallery celebrates 7 years on Location with 'Senses of Place' show at 1 Lattimore

'I want us to soar' Gallery 10 opens to give underseen Savannah artists more exposure

Credit: Courtesy of Location Gallery Credit: Courtesy of Location Gallery

“1 Lattimore Place is a gem that conveys this sense of faded southern glory, Southern Gothic at its finest,” explained Roberts. “When you step inside, you feel connected to a sense of charm from a different era. Pairing this place with the artwork on display should make for a very powerful experience as both the art and the location serve to elevate each other.”

Dana Richardson’s work “Bonaventure 5” is an abstract of acrylics on 11” x 14” panel depicting sunlight as if through Spanish moss at sunset or daybreak. Forms within the frame suggest headstones and statuary the cemetery is famous for. Bits of blue in the upper portions of the panel hint at the sky peeking through large trees and moss.

'I can't compete with that' AI art initiates debate over process for Savannah creators

“Horizon Lines,” an acrylic work on 12” x 12”panel by Stacie Jean Albano, employs thick brush strokes and mostly primary colors to present an intersection of city streets. There’s little traffic. Strategic green and brown hues suggest palm trees, while a definite perspective and vanishing point emphasize the distinct shapes of multiple traffic lights. The lack of traffic hints at nostalgia—perhaps to a time when Savannah streets were less choked with cars and tractor-trailers.

Credit: Courtesy of Location Gallery Credit: Courtesy of Location Gallery

Local arts scene writer, Beth Logan, created an 8”x 8” oil on canvas of a solo teacup and plate entitled, “Afternoon Tea.” The work is bright with the white cup and plate both adorned in floral motifs and lined in an edging of gold. The subject matter and its depiction complement the space at 1 Lattimore Place.

Roberts also has a piece in the show “Banana Land,” a 12” x 12” paper-cut assemble in hues of glitter-yellow, gold and white depicting the mansion as the architectural artwork it is. Its title and choice of color palette pays direct homage to the means by which the wealth was acquired to build this 6,500 sq. ft. giant, as 1 Lattimore Place truly is the house that bananas built.

Credit: Courtesy of Location Gallery Credit: Courtesy of Location Gallery

“It’s an honor for us to have this show and reception at Lattimore, and that it’s open to the public for free for three hours on Friday night, that’s an incredible opportunity that people shouldn’t want to miss,” emphasized Roberts.

“There’s an online Eventbrite link that attendees must register on, so we can be compliant with the city since the reception is in a residential neighborhood. And make sure to start bidding on the artwork. Everything in the show is for sale, and you can bid on it online.”

IF YOU GO

What: Senses of Place: Location Anniversary Show

When: Friday from 6-9 p.m.

Where: 1 Lattimore Place, Savannah, GA

Cost: Free, must register to attend

Info: eventbrite.com/e/senses-of-place-silent-art-auction-tickets-519987756377

Check out artwork and bid here: https://app.galabid.com/sensesofplace/items

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Location Gallery celebrates 7 years on Location with 'Senses of Place' show at 1 Lattimore