He serves on the board of the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club, the Habersham YMCA and the city's sports and recreation board. He is the vice president of Savannah Ambucs, the president of Chatham County Little League, president of Chatham County NFL Flag, and the immediate past president of Savannah Rotary Club South.

Platform

McCann said his involvement in youth programs, sports and otherwise, was the spark that led him to seek the District 6 post.

Crime reduction will be a top priority of his campaign. McCann said budgeting for Savannah Police Department "isn't done right," and said while programs to attract new police officers sound good on paper, he has yet to see satisfactory results.

McCann also said he hopes to increase outreach to people experiencing homelessness and wants to build out more resources to fight homelessness, namely a day center on the southside. McCann also said he plans on pushing for more affordable housing and more collaboration on the city council dais.

"I just don't feel like our current city council ever gets to those conversations. We get so caught up in arguing over everything else that we don't get into those conversations that are really what our community needs," McCann said. "So why am I doing it? Well, I think one of the best ways to get back to our community is to be on council. I think it's a tangible way to make a difference."

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Local youth pastor, coach Mike McCann announces run for District 6