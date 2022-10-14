Live updates: US Senate candidates Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock face off in Savannah debate

What you need to know: Start of early voting looms in the 2022 Georgia midterm election

‘Ignoring racism will not solve it': Black voters comment on U.S. Senate race, Walker's campaign

7:25 a.m. | The stage is set

The media will get their first look at the venue setup at 1 p.m. today when the media room at District Live opens. The performance hall is part of a hotel and entertainment district known as Plant Riverside, built from the shell of a century-old power generation station along the Savannah River.

6:45 a.m. | Debate prep

For Herschel Walker, Friday night will make his debate debut. He declined to participate in GOP primary debates ahead of the May vote. He has reportedly been working with debate specialist Gail Gilcho, a frequent aide to Republican presidential candidates, such as Mitt Romney and John McCain.

6:30 a.m. | One candidate in town

Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign bus was spotted Thursday afternoon motoring through downtown Savannah in the direction of the debate venue, Plant Riverside's District Live.

