Live updates: US Senate candidates Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock face off in Savannah debate

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

By Adam Van Brimmer, Savannah Morning News
25 minutes ago

U.S. Senate candidates Herschel Walker and incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock are set to face off in a highly anticipated debate on Friday in Savannah.

Majority control of the Senate, which is currently split evenly, is at stake in the race and the seat held by Warnock is one of 35 up for grabs in the November midterm election.

Walker is a beloved University of Georgia football icon. Though he is a seasoned public speaker, this will be Walker's first political debate.

Warnock is a pastor who leads the home church of civil rights icon Martin Luther King, Jr.  He won his seat in a 2020 special election to fill the remainder of Johnny Isakson's term, who stepped down at the end of 2019 due to health reasons.

The debate venue, District Live, is on the small side with a capacity of 440 patrons, and tickets to attend were not offered to the public.

 7:25 a.m. | The stage is set

The media will get their first look at the venue setup at 1 p.m. today when the media room at District Live opens. The performance hall is part of a hotel and entertainment district known as Plant Riverside, built from the shell of a century-old power generation station along the Savannah River.

 6:45 a.m. | Debate prep

For Herschel Walker, Friday night will make his debate debut. He declined to participate in GOP primary debates ahead of the May vote. He has reportedly been working with debate specialist Gail Gilcho, a frequent aide to Republican presidential candidates, such as Mitt Romney and John McCain.

 6:30 a.m. | One candidate in town

Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign bus was spotted Thursday afternoon motoring through  downtown Savannah in the direction of the debate venue, Plant Riverside's District Live.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Live updates: US Senate candidates Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock face off in Savannah debate

