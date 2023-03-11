X
Live Oak Public Libraries, Coastal Heritage Society expand museum access with partnership

Credit: Foster Steinbeck/Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Laura Nwogu, Savannah Morning News
2 hours ago

Live Oak Public Libraries is continuing its mission of broadening access for everyone by offering free family passes through a new partnership with the Coastal Heritage Society.

Live Oak Public Libraries library card holders in Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties can check out a Coastal Heritage Society Family Pass for free admission to Savannah History MuseumSavannah Children's MuseumGeorgia State Railroad MuseumOld Fort Jackson, and Pin Point Heritage Museum.

The pass is usable for up to eight people per visit and each library location will have one pass available. The passes are valid for seven days.

Credit: Live Oak Public Libraries

“We are so excited to collaborate with Live Oak Public Libraries through the Passport Membership Program,” said Nora Fleming Lee, chief executive officer of the Coastal Heritage Society, in a press release. “We look forward to welcoming the public to visit our engaging and educational historic sites as a family.”

The Coastal Heritage Society is a non-profit that is focused on preserving the history and culture of Coastal Georgia with Old Fort Jackson, Georgia Railroad Museum, Savannah History Museum, Pinpoint Heritage Museum, Harper Fowkles House and the Savannah Children's Museum.

The Coastal Heritage Society museum locations offer interactive and engaging experiences that introduce visitors to things such as Gullah Geechee culture, teach them about historical landmarks and histories such as Old Fort Jackson at the 1770 Battle of Savannah, and provide stimulating open-air exhibits for children.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

“We are pleased to announce this partnership program with Coastal Heritage Society,” said Lola Shelton-Council, library executive director, in a press release. “The collaboration gives our community new opportunities to learn firsthand about the history and culture of Savannah and coastal Georgia, as these museums and sites bring the past to life for all ages.”

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at LNwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Live Oak Public Libraries, Coastal Heritage Society expand museum access with partnership

