Live Oak Public Libraries, Coastal Heritage Society expand museum access with partnership

“We are so excited to collaborate with Live Oak Public Libraries through the Passport Membership Program,” said Nora Fleming Lee, chief executive officer of the Coastal Heritage Society, in a press release. “We look forward to welcoming the public to visit our engaging and educational historic sites as a family.”

The Coastal Heritage Society is a non-profit that is focused on preserving the history and culture of Coastal Georgia with Old Fort Jackson, Georgia Railroad Museum, Savannah History Museum, Pinpoint Heritage Museum, Harper Fowkles House and the Savannah Children's Museum.

The Coastal Heritage Society museum locations offer interactive and engaging experiences that introduce visitors to things such as Gullah Geechee culture, teach them about historical landmarks and histories such as Old Fort Jackson at the 1770 Battle of Savannah, and provide stimulating open-air exhibits for children.

“We are pleased to announce this partnership program with Coastal Heritage Society,” said Lola Shelton-Council, library executive director, in a press release. “The collaboration gives our community new opportunities to learn firsthand about the history and culture of Savannah and coastal Georgia, as these museums and sites bring the past to life for all ages.”

