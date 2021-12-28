Live music back, new songs and a burgeoning scene: Savannah musicians, promoters reflect on 2021

What were your favorite releases this year?

"I'm so excited about this because it's super rare to find a bassist who sings...who leads the band singing, but to also find a female bassist that leads the band singing, and I just found this woman. Her name is Melissa Carper and she has been my whole jam lately. She has a new album called "Daddy's Country Gold." She is like old country – like if Dolly Parton played bass and was a lesbian. Obviously I'm biased, but I'm so glad to find another female bassist who sings and leads the band and writes her own music, and composes on bass."

What would you like to see in 2022?

“Less hotels and more music venues. That would be great.”

Kedrick Mack, a.k.a. Dope KNife

He is the co-founder of Dope Sandwich and hosts the iHeart radio podcast Waiting on Reparations on iHeart Radio.

What have been your 2021 highlights?

“Probably, the Afroman show at Victory North. It was the first big thing I did since COVID. And getting the second season of the podcast was big. The work that I did during the (Jon) Ossoff and (Raphael) Warnock campaign, I was really happy with that. On the music front I dropped three EPs that have been pretty well received by the people listening to it."

What are your goals for 2022?

“I kind of wanted to stay in town for now. Especially since I was moving back after being gone for a year so I wanted to focus on doing stuff in town. I’ve done that now and I’ve got some pretty big records that I’m working on for two different labels that I’m trying to put out next year. Hopefully get season three of the podcast and keep touring, touring, touring.”

What have been your favorite releases of 2021?

"There's a rapper named Boldy James and the producer Alchemist and they put out an album called 'Bo Jackson' that was crazy and I'm still bumping it right now.

"Also an Atlanta rapper called GRIP. His new album is called 'I Died For This?!' and that is probably my album of the year of any genre.”

Timothy Walls

The founder of AURA Fest has been a force in the metal and rock scene booking monthly touring acts around town.

What were your 2021 highlights?

"In general, just being able to get back to doing concerts after a long time off. The first show back with Weedeater turned out great. I thought that was a great way to start back with concerts this year. Hosting Vatican's return back to Savannah — they haven't played a show in town for a few years — at Southbound Brewery Company was a highlight. Those are just a couple off the top of my head."

How has this year been different form pre-COVID years?

“For the most part, things are pretty similar to me. Right when I was starting back in August was when the spike was happening, so there was a lot of caution for awhile, and still is. It was just being hyper aware everyday, making sure the bands don’t have any symptoms, seeing what policies venues are doing and what the city is doing.

"I am really humble and very fortunate. I started working on it during around the summer time and after that last big spike that we had, I was definitely feeling anxious because I was looking forward to everything. I was like, ‘We’re going to do one show at a time.’ I think I had maybe a few bands who weren’t able to make it for different reasons, but that was the worst. There are venues closing all over the country and other events that have had to postpone or cancel over the last year.

"If one band on a tour, or even one crew member test positive, usually the whole tour has to postpone until they can get back on their feet, and that’s been what the industry is going through right now.”

What are your favorite releases of 2021?

“If you look at a lot of people’s lists a lot of people are putting Turnstiles’s 'Glow On' at the top, but man, it is a really good album. I liked what I heard from them before, but that is a killer album. I also liked the Rivers of Nihil The Work for metal. There is a band called Teenage Risk that is more indie alternative rock and I’ve been a fan for a while. Their last one, 'Earth is a Black Hole' is also a good one.”

Ryan Graveface

He is the owner of Graveface Records and Curiosities, the Graveface Records label, Terrorvison, Graveface Museum, and several other related businesses.

What were your 2021 highlights?

“I think the craziest, most unexpected thing for sure was the Beachy Head record that I co-wrote with the Slowdive and Flaming Lips people that came out in April. We’ve had to repress it five times already. It’s been incredibly well received and it has really paid for a lot of my other releases. The other highlight would be producing with Kevin Rose the Basically Nancy record that comes out early next year. That was a pleasant experience and I think people are going to flip out when they hear it.”

How have record sales been for you?

“This year has been tricky because of the whole, I don’t want to use the word ‘supply chain’ but I don’t know what else to call it. The shortage of vinyl. Typically, dumb sh*t like Fleetwood Mac’s 'Rumours' would be in the top five every year, just because we sell so many copies of it, but that has been out of print this whole year. It’s actually been a very weird year.

"There hasn’t been one record that has sold really well because we can’t keep anything in stock, and purveyors of these labels can’t keep them in print. I feel like every two weeks I’m surprised by how well something sells and then we go to re-order it and we can’t get it for 9, 19, 11 months. It’s one of the weirdest years I’ve had in that shop.”

What have been some of your favorite releases this year?

“I don’t listen to anything but what I produce. I’m either knee deep in writing, recording, producing, or I’m on the Terrorvison end trying to make old tapes sound good in my archival process...'Freddy’s Nightmare' occupied nine months of my life literally all day every day with headphones trying to separate out the DAT tracks and then curate the triple LP and single LP, and I love the final result. It’s kind of a life changer for Terrorvision because it sold so disturbingly well I’m now able to spend money on titles I never dreamed of.”

What have been some of your favorite live shows this year?

“Maybe the most transcendent live experience I’ve had since probably before two years before COVID was that Ten Year Anniversary block party. I don’t know if it was because we were celebrating or everyone was in good spirits, but people were so nice and happy, but beyond that.

"Everyone was dancing and having fun. It was one of the least pretentious things I’ve seen in my life. It was so much fun. It was seven bands and people I haven’t seen live in years. That was probably my favorite live experience in the last four or five years.”

Eric Britt, The New American Hologram

This year he reunited with his former band, Athens 90’s rockers Hazel Virtue, and released the album, 'Full Circle.'

What were your highlights for 2021?

“Man, I had a fun year with some amazing musicians by my side! The absolute high point was reuniting with my old Athens band Hazel for a couple shows. Playing another music festival with my old friends/bandmates 20 years later was such a great feeling, and the fact it was in Athens was just the cherry on top.”

What were some of the best shows you played in or saw?

“In addition to the Hazel shows, I was so excited to help put on some amazing local shows at Victory North. The Homegrown Summer Jam in July got the ball rolling, followed by a celebration of Neil Young's music called, A Dreamer of Pictures. Myself and my bandmates in The New American Hologram really bonded with many other great local musicians, and that will make those nights memorable. We worked so hard to get the sound and we got to know each other at the same time, what a great experience.

What were some of your favorite releases this year?

“I hate to admit it, but I was so pre-occupied with what was coming up next I didn't get to seek out as much new music as in past years. However, I definitely did not miss the new Sarah Jarosz album, 'Blue Heron,' which is so very good.”

Do you have any plans/goals/resolutions for 2022?

“I'm still a little drained from 2021, so I might completely disappear for a minute. Just kidding, musicians can't afford to do that on any level.

"We've developed a great relationship with Brian Goldman and Victory North, so I'm hoping we'll put on another spring/summer show and most certainly another tribute next fall. I'm hoping to collaborate with other musicians this year, and really help both my creative daughters in their artistic endeavors.”

What would you like to see happen in Savannah music next year?

“I used to hope my favorite artists would come through town, but now with so many great venues and festivals, it's a given. Much has changed. I'm hoping the music loving community of Savannah will continue to get out to live shows, they were definitely deprived in 2020.

"By the way, thanks to Do Savannah for all your help with local music this year!”

