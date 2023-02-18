'Let the locals tell the story.' Samantha Brown comes to Savannah on Sunday in PBS show

One tank trip: You may not know everything about Skidaway Island State Park

The episode, shot over the course of a week in April 2022, features interviews with several Savannah entrepreneurs, such as Big Bon Bodega's Kay Heritage, the Pin Point Heritage Museum's Gail Smith and Service Brewing Co.'s Kevin Ryan.

“I never go into a city thinking that I know what the city's about, we just kind of let the locals tell that story themselves,“ Brown said in a Zoom question-and-answer session with Savannah tourism leaders on Feb. 15. “All these places that we featured are places that every traveler can interact with, and you’re not doing something that is what the tourists do, you’re doing something that the locals do.”

The episode airs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Georgia Public Broadcasting and can be streamed on demand at PBS.org.

Brown is among television's most familiar travelers, hosting travel shows since 1999, including 18 years with The Travel Channel. She left that network in 2017 and began producing her own program, "Samantha Brown's Places to Love," for PBS.

The Savannah episode is part of the show’s sixth season.

Brown previously featured Savannah in shows for the Travel Channel, including a 2009 episode of "Samantha Brown's Great Weekends."

