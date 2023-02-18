X
'Let the locals tell the story.' Samantha Brown comes to Savannah on Sunday in PBS show

Credit: Courtesy Brooks Group

Credit: Courtesy Brooks Group

Savannah Morning News
By Adam Van Brimmer, Savannah Morning News
7 hours ago

The theme for the latest episode of the PBS TV show "Samantha Brown's Places to Love" is "everybody thinks they know Savannah."

As locals know, most visitors are mistaken in that belief.

Brown's half-hour feature on Savannah takes viewers beyond the city's instantly recognizable sights - River Street, the downtown squares and Forsyth Park - and instead highlights several people who make Savannah a "place to love."

The episode, shot over the course of a week in April 2022, features interviews with several Savannah entrepreneurs, such as Big Bon Bodega's Kay Heritage, the Pin Point Heritage Museum's Gail Smith and Service Brewing Co.'s Kevin Ryan.

“I never go into a city thinking that I know what the city's about, we just kind of let the locals tell that story themselves,“ Brown said in a Zoom question-and-answer session with Savannah tourism leaders on Feb. 15. “All these places that we featured are places that every traveler can interact with, and you’re not doing something that is what the tourists do, you’re doing something that the locals do.”

The episode airs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Georgia Public Broadcasting and can be streamed on demand at PBS.org.

Credit: Courtesy Brooks Group

Credit: Courtesy Brooks Group

Brown is among television's most familiar travelers, hosting travel shows since 1999, including 18 years with The Travel Channel. She left that network in 2017 and began producing her own program, "Samantha Brown's Places to Love," for PBS.

The Savannah episode is part of the show’s sixth season.

Brown previously featured Savannah in shows for the Travel Channel, including a 2009 episode of "Samantha Brown's Great Weekends."

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 'Let the locals tell the story.' Samantha Brown comes to Savannah on Sunday in PBS show

Army veteran tried to free Georgia middle school teacher killed in crash
