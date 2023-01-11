Lenny Gunther flanked by family as he is sworn in as Savannah's next police chief

Gavin added, “The reason I use that quote is because Chief Gunther has taken on that challenge. He’s stepped into the arena.”

Savannah City Manager Jay Melder named Gunther as interim chief in July, following the resignation of Roy Minter. Over the next several months, the city conducted a community survey along with a nationwide search to select Minter's successor.

At the time of his appointment, Assistant Chief Devonn Adams said he and Gunther had a conversation, Adams recalled during his remarks. The colleagues of about 20 years discussed ways to improve morale and implement crime reduction strategies, Adams said. They also created a pact: they were both going to apply for the top position because “one thing we weren’t going to allow to happen is for somebody else to come in and run our city.”

“Chief Gunther, I say this humbly, a storm’s gonna come,” said Adams. “You’re going to be talked about, you’re going to be criticized, you’re going to be second guessed, but one thing’s gonna stay constant, we’re going to be there for you.”

Mayor Van Johnson said the city looked across the law enforcement world for a police chief before ultimately hiring Gunther. “Today is really the culmination, a beginning point, of a relationship, a marriage between a community and its police chief."

In the end, it was Gunther's extensive experience that garnered Melder's approval.

Gunther joined SPD in January 2001, five years after moving to Savannah. He grew up in New York's Bronx borough and attended college at Oswego University in New York. He graduated with a Master of Arts in Business and Organizational Security Management from Webster University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Associates. From 1996 to 2004, Gunther served in the U.S. Army Reserves with the 429th medical battalion. For nearly three years prior to joining SPD, Gunther worked as a corrections officer with the Coastal State Prison. During his time at SPD, Gunther has served in multiple roles and divisions, including as the captain overseeing the Southside Precinct and the major in charge of the Criminal Investigations Division.

“He is a good man, a terrific father, husband, son, brother, nephew, and he’s that, too. But my job isn’t to hire a good man, or a good husband, or a good son, it’s to hire a damn good police chief,” said Melder.

