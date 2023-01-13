Leilani Simon's attorneys file motion for DFCS records

Leilani Simon is seeking files related also to her two other children, a three-year-old son and a daughter who is less than one year old, in addition to their fathers, Corey Wharton and Daniel Youngkin, and her mother Billie Jo (Betterton) Howell.

A motion hearing for the Superior Court case is scheduled for Jan. 25.

This is a developing story.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

