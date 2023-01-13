ajc logo
X

Leilani Simon's attorneys file motion for DFCS records

Credit: Courtesy of Chatham County Police Department

Credit: Courtesy of Chatham County Police Department

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
46 minutes ago

On Jan. 10, attorneys for Leilani Simon filed a motion for an in camera inspection of Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) for her three children, including Quinton Simon, her 20-month-old son whose remains were found in a nearby landfill in November.

Credit: Courtesy of Chatham County Police Department

Credit: Courtesy of Chatham County Police Department

On Dec. 14, the Chatham County grand jury indicted Leilani Simon with one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of concealing the death of another, one count of falsely reporting a crime, and 14 counts of making false statements during the course of a police investigation. She had reported Quinton missing on the morning of Oct. 5, 2022. After nearly six weeks of searching by a multi-agency team of investigators, FBI pathologists in Quantico, Virginia, confirmed the remains found in the Chatham County landfill were those of Quinton Simon.

Explore Chatham County grand jury indicts Leilani Simon in Quinton Simon's murder

Simon is petitioning the trial court to subpoena all DFCS files "to determine whether disclosure of those records or portions thereof to defense counsel is required" for her to receive a fair trial. She is also petitioning the trial court for permission to directly issue subpoenas to DFCS.

Leilani Simon is seeking files related also to her two other children, a three-year-old son and a daughter who is less than one year old, in addition to their fathers, Corey Wharton and Daniel Youngkin, and her mother Billie Jo (Betterton) Howell.

A motion hearing for the Superior Court case is scheduled for Jan. 25.

This is a developing story.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Leilani Simon's attorneys file motion for DFCS records

Editors' Picks

Kemp releases $32.5 billion budget plan with huge increase for schools3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Salaries for new Georgia Tech assistant coaches Faulkner, Wade released
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: I hate the NFL. So why do I watch the NFL?
3h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More than 4,600 Georgia players on ‘22 college rosters; Grayson leads state with 68
3h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More than 4,600 Georgia players on ‘22 college rosters; Grayson leads state with 68
3h ago

Credit: John Spink /John Spink

Storms killed at least two, injured dozens
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ajax9, Getty Images/iStockphoto

One man indicted for possession of firearm, another indicted for trafficking cocaine
4m ago
It might seem too early, but this flower color will be the Color of the Year for 2023
5h ago
'It is inevitable': Infrastructure on Highway 280 raises concern for Bryan County...
8h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
20h ago
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top