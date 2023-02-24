Legislative roundup: Environmental bills under consideration by Georgia lawmakers

Solar panel production, Hyundai facilities and industrial developments last year boomed in Georgia. This year, as the halfway point nears for the 2023 Georgia legislative session, multiple environmental policies are up for debate.

Conservationists, advocates and environmental experts this week met at the state Capitol for Conservation Day, where the groups hoped to meet with legislators and promote bills they argue will protect and enhance Georgia’s natural resources. This year, advocates were most concerned about two policies sitting in the Natural Resources committee of the state House: the Okefenokee Protection Act, House Bill 71; and, House Bill 477, a law looking to increase regulation of a controversial soil additive.