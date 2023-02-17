X
Lawsuit alleging racial bias in Effingham County School District dropped

Credit: Thomas P. Costello

Savannah Morning News
By Latrice Williams, Savannah Morning News
Feb 17, 2023

A lawsuit alleging racial bias within the Effingham County School District has been dropped.

The dismissal happened Feb. 14. The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia (ACLU) said the plaintiffs "identified serious issues regarding discrimination" in the school district that need to be addressed.

ALCU entered the case Jan. 26.

“As recently retained counsel, we have dismissed the current case as we evaluate the extensive facts and harms at issue and assess the full scope of parties involved. We then expect to file a new and more comprehensive complaint, with the goal of achieving meaningful change for our clients and for all of Effingham County’s students,” said Cory Isaacson, legal director of ACLU of Georgia.

Credit: Jozsef Papp

On Jan. 5, the plaintiffs in the case filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the ECSD, citing racial hostility that prevents the pupils from wearing “Black Lives Matter” text on their clothing.

They say administrators at the school intentionally overlooked complaints regarding racial bullying at Effingham College & Career Academy and Effingham County High School.

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Lawsuit alleging racial bias in Effingham County School District dropped

