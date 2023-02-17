On Jan. 5, the plaintiffs in the case filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the ECSD, citing racial hostility that prevents the pupils from wearing “Black Lives Matter” text on their clothing.

They say administrators at the school intentionally overlooked complaints regarding racial bullying at Effingham College & Career Academy and Effingham County High School.

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Lawsuit alleging racial bias in Effingham County School District dropped

