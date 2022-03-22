Lawmakers, advocates divided on Georgia bill that would ban the mailing of abortion pills

Credit: Victor R. Caivano, AP Credit: Victor R. Caivano, AP

Medication abortion care was first approved by the FDA in 2000 and involves using two medications to end a pregnancy – mifepristone and misoprostol. The bill would prevent women from receiving these medications in the mail which are used together to terminate pregnancies up to 10 weeks.

The drugs are not the same as the so-called "morning-after pill," which prevents pregnancy by delaying or preventing ovulation.

Sen. Ben Watson (R-Savannah), a co-sponsor of the bill and a Savannah physician, said the bill would mean better health care for women.

“I don’t view it as a restriction,” Watson said.

The bill states that, before an abortion-inducing drug is provided, a qualified physician must perform an ultrasound and schedule a follow-up. While the first visit must be in-person to be prescribed the pill, Watson said a virtual visit on a secured network is allowed for the follow-up.

The bill also states that the physician must obtain a signed consent form from the patient and instruct the patient that it may be possible to reverse the effects of the medication if the patient changes her mind.

Sen. Lester Jackson (D-Savannah) voted against the measure.

Similar laws pass across the country

Georgia lawmakers are not the only ones making a move to reinstate the old FDA rules at the state level.

Lawmakers in Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Tennessee have also introduced bills that would ban the delivery of abortion pills through the mail.

Yessica Pawloski, head of clinical operations at Planned Parenthood Southeast, said the ban would reduce access for patients.

“In essence, it's preventing people who've had a really hard time getting medical care during this pandemic. So, whether you're a person of color, you're somebody who lives in a rural community, you're poor, the entire purpose of it is to restrict the ability to get health care,” she said.

For those who have restrictions like the inability to take a day off work, find alternative childcare or those without a car, Pawloski said telemedicine gives them more flexibility.

Savannah resident Nina Altschiller, president of the League of Women Voters, views the bill as an unnecessary burden.

“It is control of our bodies when no control is necessary,” Altschiller said.

“We don't want a nanny state. We don’t want people overseeing every single thing. … Yet, we're very willing to put our neighbor's noses into other people's business when it comes to making a decision about my body and whether or not I am able to carry a baby to term, whether I have been raped, whether I have had a horrible experience. Whatever the reason is, the reason is mine and nobody has a right to tell me what to do with my body.”

