Lawmaker: Port Wentworth city charter won't be pulled yet but 'shot fired across the bow'

Savannah Morning News
By Nancy Guan, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

After announcing the possibility of pulling Port Wentworth's city charter, Chatham County's state lawmakers say they're holding off, giving the council a chance to work together.

"We sent a shot across the bow. (We) need to see if the city can work together. If not, we will deal with it next year," said Georgia House Rep. Ron Stephens (R-Savannah), the chairman of the Chatham legislative delegation.

A bill that would have revoked Port Wentworth's cityhood, which dates to 1957, and made it an unincorporated part of Chatham County was drafted by Chatham's state legislative delegation in response to ongoing council dysfunction.

Stephens said Monday the plan was to introduce the bill in the Georgia Legislature as soon as next week.

The past month was marked with a slew of city employee resignations amid a divided city council. However, the turmoil within city hall has been roiling for years.

Announcement of charter dissolution

Port Wentworth Mayor Gary Norton announced the city charter legislation at an informal outdoor meeting Monday night to a large group of residents and voiced his support for the move.

Council member Glenn "Pig" Jones was also present and supported the dissolution but said this was "upsetting" to him.

Council member Jo Smith, who was present at the Monday night gathering, expressed her personal view on the situation.

"I believe the citizens should hear the pros and cons. There could be other solutions," said Smith. "This method is drastic and something that is existential to the entire city should not be rushed."

Smith questioned the feasibility of re-incorporating Port Wentworth if the dissolution goes through.

"This needs to be an informed decision," she said.

Smith was among four council members who passed a resolution opposing the charter dissolution during a regularly scheduled council meeting Tuesday night.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Lawmaker: Port Wentworth city charter won't be pulled yet but 'shot fired across the bow'

