Lawmaker: Port Wentworth city charter won't be pulled yet but 'shot fired across the bow'

Stephens said Monday the plan was to introduce the bill in the Georgia Legislature as soon as next week.

The end of Port Wentworth?: Georgia lawmakers draft legislation that would revoke cityhood

The past month was marked with a slew of city employee resignations amid a divided city council. However, the turmoil within city hall has been roiling for years.

Announcement of charter dissolution

Port Wentworth Mayor Gary Norton announced the city charter legislation at an informal outdoor meeting Monday night to a large group of residents and voiced his support for the move.

Council member Glenn "Pig" Jones was also present and supported the dissolution but said this was "upsetting" to him.

Council member Jo Smith, who was present at the Monday night gathering, expressed her personal view on the situation.

"I believe the citizens should hear the pros and cons. There could be other solutions," said Smith. "This method is drastic and something that is existential to the entire city should not be rushed."

Smith questioned the feasibility of re-incorporating Port Wentworth if the dissolution goes through.

"This needs to be an informed decision," she said.

Smith was among four council members who passed a resolution opposing the charter dissolution during a regularly scheduled council meeting Tuesday night.

