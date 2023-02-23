Purtee also serves on many local boards, including Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless, Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors, and has volunteered with Savannah Jaycees, Keep Savannah Beautiful Campaign, Campus Vote Project, America's Second Harvest and the Adopt-A-Road Initiative.

Platform

If re-elected, Purtee said his priorities for his second term include a continued focus on infrastructure, including roads, sidewalks and drainage.

Purtee says he hopes to "address homelessness with a community approach," adding that he is "committed to working with resources to address homelessness in our area."

He is also focused on completing the Southside Community Center, a community service center where southside residents can pay their water bills, talk to code enforcement and host community meetings, and to bring "vitality" to the Savannah Mall corridor through the Southside Master Plan

"I want to see Savannah grow and prosper. My family worked hard and instilled in me that sense of hard work and honesty. I come from a family of farmers, military members, blue-collar workers, business owners, and police officers. I am an active member of Asbury Memorial Church in Savannah, where I chair the safety ministry. I was elected to serve as your District 6 Alderman in December of 2019. Since that time, I have worked tirelessly with members of our community to enhance the quality of life. I look forward to continuing to work with my community," Purtee said.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Kurtis Purtee to seek re-election for Savannah Council District 6 seat