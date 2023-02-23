BreakingNews
MARTA resumes Red Line service south of Medical Center station
Kurtis Purtee to seek re-election for Savannah Council District 6 seat

Savannah Morning News
By Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
52 minutes ago

Savannah's current District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee announced Feb. 4 he will run for re-election in November.

Purtee, a Georgia Southern University police captain, was first elected to the post in 2019, defeating longtime District 6 Rep. Tony Thomas with a 53% margin.

As of Feb. 22, one challenger has announced a run for Purtee's seat: local Youth Pastor Mike McCann.

Background

Purtee was born and raised in Michigan, working as a dairy farmer through middle and high school. He moved to Savannah in 2005, where he began his 22-year law enforcement career. He holds a bachelor's degree from Mountain State University and a master's degree in criminal justice from Georgia Southern University.

Purtee also serves on many local boards, including Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless, Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors, and has volunteered with Savannah Jaycees, Keep Savannah Beautiful Campaign, Campus Vote Project, America's Second Harvest and the Adopt-A-Road Initiative.

Platform

If re-elected, Purtee said his priorities for his second term include a continued focus on infrastructure, including roads, sidewalks and drainage.

Purtee says he hopes to "address homelessness with a community approach," adding that he is "committed to working with resources to address homelessness in our area."

He is also focused on completing the Southside Community Center, a community service center where southside residents can pay their water bills, talk to code enforcement and host community meetings, and to bring "vitality" to the Savannah Mall corridor through the Southside Master Plan

"I want to see Savannah grow and prosper. My family worked hard and instilled in me that sense of hard work and honesty. I come from a family of farmers, military members, blue-collar workers, business owners, and police officers. I am an active member of Asbury Memorial Church in Savannah, where I chair the safety ministry. I was elected to serve as your District 6 Alderman in December of 2019. Since that time, I have worked tirelessly with members of our community to enhance the quality of life. I look forward to continuing to work with my community," Purtee said.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Kurtis Purtee to seek re-election for Savannah Council District 6 seat

Kemp moves to take command of GOP, leaving state party behind
