Krispy Kreme, with 31 Georgia locations, giving away free donuts on World Kindness Day

Savannah Morning News
By Caitlyn Stroh-Page – Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Krispy Kreme is giving out free donuts to celebrate World Kindness Day.

The first 500 people to visit each participating Krispy Kreme location on Monday, Nov. 13 will receive a dozen free original glazed donuts to inspire kindness to others, the company announced Wednesday.

No purchase is necessary to claim the free dozen donuts.

There are 31 Krispy Kreme locations in Georgia. Visit https://site.krispykreme.com/ga to find the nearest you.

“World Kindness Day is an opportunity to make a positive difference by being generous — from paying it forward to meaningfully connecting with each other. Simple gestures of caring and thanks, including sharing a sweet treat, is a great way to do that,” Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena said in the announcement.

Krispy Kreme is also giving away a free coffee and donut for veterans on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11.

Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
