The first 500 people to visit each participating Krispy Kreme location on Monday, Nov. 13 will receive a dozen free original glazed donuts to inspire kindness to others, the company announced Wednesday.

No purchase is necessary to claim the free dozen donuts.

There are 31 Krispy Kreme locations in Georgia. Visit https://site.krispykreme.com/ga to find the nearest you.

“World Kindness Day is an opportunity to make a positive difference by being generous — from paying it forward to meaningfully connecting with each other. Simple gestures of caring and thanks, including sharing a sweet treat, is a great way to do that,” Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena said in the announcement.

Krispy Kreme is also giving away a free coffee and donut for veterans on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Krispy Kreme, with 31 Georgia locations, giving away free donuts on World Kindness Day

