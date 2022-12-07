Kobo Gallery partners with Savannah Speech and Hearing Center to give back this holiday season

2022 Savannah Local Art Gift Guide: Celebrate the holiday season by supporting your neighbors

In addition to its services, the Center also holds rehabilitation programs, like the Speak Easy support group that serves survivors of stroke, brain injury and other medical conditions that affect their ability to communicate verbally. The program also works with artists in the community to create meaningful pieces of art.

Enter, the Kobo Gallery.

Every year, for the holiday season the local art gallery chooses a beneficiary and holds an art gallery that displays holiday-themed work and Christmas ornaments. One-hundred percent of the profits go to the beneficiary for that year.

“The tradition has been going on for quite some time where during the holidays Kobo Gallery as a collective, we select a non-profit organization within the Savannah community” Press Officer and Gallery artist Joy Dunigan says.

Harcher visited the Gallery and met one of the artists who emphasized very well with the Center's mission. Through their initiation of the partnership, the 2022 beneficiary was decided.

In the past, the Gallery has donated to organizations along the likes of the Savannah Chatham Citizen Advocacy and Savannah CASA.

"There's a lot to be said about giving," Gallery artist Dicky Stone says about the Gallery's community outreach.

"We are very fortunate to be where we are and to be able to thrive and survive. There are lots of organizations that are in need, and we feel that it's only fair that we give back a portion of what we make."

"[The experience] has been moving along quite nicely," Harcher says. "It's been a pleasure corresponding with everyone and learning about their history and their consistent support of our community."

