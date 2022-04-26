Kathryn Shriver was set to do big things in the arts in Savannah. Instead, she's leaving town.

Yes, under normal circumstances, I’d be excited about what Shriver seems destined to add to our community in the coming years. Problem is, she’s getting ready to move to Pittsburgh.

“The reason Savannah just doesn’t feel like it’s working out truly is because it’s impossible to rent a place right now, not just even affordably, but at all,” she opined. “Seeing things for like $1500 that are 350 square feet and horrible? I’m 30-years-old and I’m living in an apartment that I can’t bring somebody over to because it’s just my bed. That’s frustrating.

“There are like three things available and they’re all terrible or way out of budget,” she added.

I've long wondered why Savannah loses artistic talent, given the constant influx of both students and art-minded out-of-towners like Shriver. In a recent piece that I wrote about Michael Mahaffey, another gifted creator who is also preparing to relocate, he and fellow local artist Eoley Mulally complained about the lack of space to show work. Adding the cost of apartment living to the list of reasons why we can't have nice things in both unfortunate and depressing.

In the case of Shriver, its particularly disheartening given her unique talent, and how contemporary her practice feels.

Growing up she was exposed to craft through her grandfather, a semi-retired builder, and grandmother, who specialized in creating interior design elements like curtains and wallpaper. The pair, who grew up poor, had developed a way of working that utilized less-expensive, more readily available items in ways that transformed them, making them appear to be higher end creations.

“I called it…working class promiscuity of materials,” explained Shriver. “It doesn’t matter what something is actually for, if it will serve the purpose, the aesthetic purpose or the functional purpose, you use it. And that creates a lot of ingenuity and a lot of creativity in the face of financial restrictions or access.

“I think a lot of my art practice really stems from that. I always kind of had to take what was at hand. If you can make jewelry out of like a towel bar, you do it.”

Reflecting on her work, it’s hard not to think of the way that many of us picked up new skills during the pandemic. Untrained as most of us were, we took to Pinterest and YouTube to learn how to build garden boxes, bake bread, or retile our bathroom floors. Obviously Shriver possesses a more skilled hand than most of us, but her work undeniably stirs that “figuring it out” aesthetic that is both appealing to look at and indicative of the period in history within which we live.

Take, for example, her more recent foray into jewelry making.

“Why do you wear jewelry in a pandemic?” She asked rhetorically. “And why are people buying jewelry?”

“[I didn’t] know when or where I was going to wear [a necklace she’d made], so I hung it over my painting. And that act felt like, it reminded me of like coming home from a night [of] pre-pandemic going out, taking off your earrings, and putting them on the bathroom counter and they’re there for a little bit. It’s very kind of domestic, but it’s also very fanciful. It’s also very creative and artistic.”

A half an hour into our conversation, brimming with excitement over the potential of what her work might become going forward, a wave of sadness crashed over me as I recalled that my meeting with Shriver in that moment was likely the last time I’d see her. Her best friend from undergraduate school had recently bought a house, and, as mentioned above, she is soon destined to leave for Pittsburgh to be close to him. It made me wonder once again how much of the artistic talent that our city attracts we actually get to keep.

“I want to definitely affirm that the people I’ve met in Savannah have treated me amazingly, and I’ve felt incredibly accepted from the moment I landed,” she said.

“It’s just not working out.”

