"K-9 Mac has answered his final call:" Chatham County Sheriff's Office honors K-9

Savannah Morning News
By Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News
2 hours ago

On Tuesday, more than a hundred law enforcement officers representing agencies from all around the state gathered at Savannah Pet Cemetery to say goodbye to Chatham County Sheriff's K-9 Mac.

Sgt. Javier Valdes held a wooden box containing the cremains of his partner for the past three years as dispatch made the last call for K-9 Mac.

“All units, all departments, K-9 Mac has answered the highest call….K-9 Mac has answered the final call.”

Richard Burkhart is a visual journalist for Savannah Morning News. Contact him at rbburkhart@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: "K-9 Mac has answered his final call:" Chatham County Sheriff's Office honors K-9

