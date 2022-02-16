Jurors hear more testimony in Ahmaud Arbery killers' federal hate crimes trial

Burder of Proof: How do you establish hate in the Ahmaud Arbery case?

Alcott recalled hearing the three gun shots outside his home. He was initially unsure, he said, if what he heard were gunshots until he heard his wife say, "'Oh my goodness, there's a kid laying in the street."

Alcott later testified that he'd known of firearm thefts in the neighborhood, but said they were largely due to people leaving car doors unlocked. Alcott did not testify in the state murder trial.

'Not my job'

Matthew Albenze, a current Satilla Shores resident, testified he called the non-emergency line the day he saw Arbery on Larry English's property. English's home was under construction at the time of Arbery's killing.

Albenze said Arbery's presence seemed suspicious, but he later testified that he had no reason to think Arbery was doing anything other than looking around. During cross-examination, Albenze testified he'd have made the non-emergency call regardless of race.

Albenze testified that he grabbed his gun when he went inside his home to get his phone and call the police but added he didn't fire his weapon or chase after him.

"It's not my job."

Tuesday's testimony also included Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent Richard Dial. Jurors saw cellphone footage of Arbery's murder and crime scene photos showing close-ups of bullet holes in Arbery's body. One juror wiped away tears at the image of Arbery's body laying in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.

Inconsistent statement

Jurors also heard interviews conducted by the Glynn County Police Department with the defendants and 911 calls made by Gregory McMichael just before Arbery was shot by his son Travis McMichael.

Dial's testimony pointed to inconsistencies in Gregory McMichael's statements to officers such as when he describes his son's interaction with Arbery. Initially, the elder McMichael told officers on the scene that Arbery "more or less" attacked Travis McMichael. However, during an interview at Glynn County police headquarters, Gregory McMichael said Arbery wrestled for Travis McMichael's shotgun before the fatal shots.

Testimony also centered on alleged thefts in the neighborhood, of which Dial said Arbery was not a suspect. Prosecutors pointed out that a Dec. 8, 2019, theft was committed by a white person, not Arbery who is Black.

Raisa Habersham is the watchdog and investigative reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at rhabersham@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Jurors hear more testimony in Ahmaud Arbery killers' federal hate crimes trial