Judge: Saturday early voting in the Warnock-Walker Georgia U.S. Senate runoff is back on

Why was Saturday voting barred to begin with?

The Secretary of State's Office initially disallowed voting on Nov. 26 because of the dates proximity to two holidays.

A 2016 law prevents early voting on Saturdays that immediately precede or follow a state holiday. And officials in Georgia had previously decided that was the case, quite literally. Next Friday is "State Holiday," which was, until 2015, observed as Confederate General Robert E. Lee's birthday.

Democratic plaintiffs argued that the exception for early voting was intended for primary and general elections, not runoffs.

Early voting must begin no later than Nov. 28 and runs through Dec. 2. Early voting locations must be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

