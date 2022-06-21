Joe Huffman wins Chatham County Recorder’s Court judge runoff race

Huffman ran on the platform of "equal justice for all under the law." In an interview last month with the Savannah Morning News, Huffman said he believes a judge achieves that by treating everyone as an individual when they enter the courtroom.

"Ultimately, if the justice system doesn't work for everyone, it doesn't work for anyone,” he said.

