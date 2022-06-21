ajc logo
Joe Huffman wins Chatham County Recorder’s Court judge runoff race

By Raisa Habersham, Savannah Morning News
47 minutes ago

Joe Huffman won his bid for Chatham County Recorder's Court judge in a runoff race Tuesday.

Huffman  asily bested his opponent, Bloomingdale Municipal Court Judge Richard Sanders. As of 9:35 p.m. with 66% of precincts reporting. Huffman held a 3,000 vote advantage

A Garden City municipal court judge, Huffman will fill the seat left vacant by Recorder’s Court Chief Judge Tammy Stokes. Last month, Stokes ran unopposed for Chatham County Superior Court judge and will replace retiring Judge Louisa Abbot in 2023.

Huffman ran on the platform of "equal justice for all under the law." In an interview last month with the Savannah Morning News, Huffman said he believes a judge achieves that by treating everyone as an individual when they enter the courtroom.

"Ultimately, if the justice system doesn't work for everyone, it doesn't work for anyone,” he said.

Raisa is a Watchdog and Investigative Reporter for The Savannah Morning News. Contact her at rhabersham@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Joe Huffman wins Chatham County Recorder’s Court judge runoff race

