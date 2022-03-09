Jo Koy brings culture and laughs to the Johnny Mercer Theatre on Friday

Jo Koy is bringing his "Funny is Funny" World Comedy Tour to Savannah on Friday at the Johnny Mercer Theatre. His brand of comedy spans cultural divides finding common ground between the rich heritage of his ancestor's homeland, and the diverse relationships he navigates as an American.

"There's a reason why Mexicans and Filipinos relate...it's a lot deeper than Vicks Vapor Rub," Koy jokes in his recent Netflix comedy special, "Comin' In Hot." "Spain conquered the Philippines for over 350 years.

"What do you guys have? Quinceañera? We have debut. We got that from you guys, right?" Koy joked.

It's that insider perspective that Koy brings to his standup routine that keeps his comedy fresh and relevant, weaving historical perspectives with cultural insights and family anecdotes.

Even his stage name "Jo Koy" reflects his Filipino upbringing.

Born Joseph Glenn Herbert Sr., his father was enlisted in the American Air Force and stationed in the Philippines where he met Koy's mother. The family eventually moved back to the states, settling in Las Vegas.

As the story goes, his aunt shouted "Jo Ko, eat!" one day for dinner. Ko means "my" in Tagalog, the central Philippines language, with Jo Ko meaning "my Jo". Koy says he misheard it and thought she said "Koy." He liked the name, and it stuck.

His latest venture, the new ABC TV pilot "Josep," takes a deep dive into his Filipino upbringing, which he is set to both star in and executive produce. The show promises laughs with his overbearing Filipino mother, cast by Mia Katigbak, who spoils him with home-cooked meals, but isn't afraid to keep him in line with a slap from her slipper.

Koy has come a long way from his early start performing at a Las Vegas coffee house to selling out comedy venues from New York to Manila. He's since had five successful Netflix comedy specials, and reached #1 on the Billboard Charts in 2019 for his stand-up comedy album, “Live From Seattle.”

But it was perhaps his frequent appearances on the late-night comedy show, "Chelsea Lately," that solidified his place as a household comedic face. Last fall, he and host Chelsea Handler, went public with their relationship confirming the duo were in fact a pair.

Koy recently put his adventures down in an autobiography, "Mixed Plate," which Koy says uncovers the stories behind his stand-up, including the conflict, the drama, and the laughter as he continues to find his unique voice in the entertainment industry.

With so much on his plate culturally, and in his career and family, Koy certainly has his hands full. But he says he has no intention of stopping his momentum anytime soon.

He recently finished production on a new comedy film, "Easter Sunday," set for release in theaters April 1, 2022. The film is said to be loosely based on Koy’s life experiences, set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday.

One thing is for sure, with Koy's diverse upbringing and perspective, his take on what is happening locally and globally will not only be funny and side-splitting, but thought provoking.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Jo Koy, Funny is Funny World Tour WHEN: Friday at 8 p.m. WHERE: Johnny Mercer Theatre, Savannah Civic Center, W. Oglethorpe Ave COST: Ticket prices range from $38.50 to $68.50 INFO: http://ticketmaster.com/

